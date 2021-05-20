Rain poured into Maverick Stadium in the seventh inning and so did the runs for the Bobcats, who scored six runs in the inning in an effort to defeat the Mavs in a 9-1 final to complete the series sweep and move on to the fourth round of the playoffs.
Marshall finishes the year with an overall record of 16-17 while the Bobcats advance with a 28-8 record.
Hallsville scored its nine runs on 10 hits.
Brayden Walker went 2-for-4 with one run. Kurt Wyman reached on a single, an error and scored two runs. Matt Houston reached on a hit-by-pitch and his courtesy runner, Ethan Miller, scored one run. Tyler Lee was 2-for-2 with one walk and one hit-by-pitch, scored one run and had three RBI. Noah Jumper reached on a singled, a fielder’s choice, scored one run and had two RBI. Tanner Benson doubled and scored one run. Logan Jones reached on a hit, a walk, and scored one run.
Conner Stewart finished the night by going 2-for-3 with a walk, one run and two RBI. Landon Bowden got the win from the mound where he pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits.
Hayden Kelehan reached on a single and a hit-by-pitch. Jim Weaver reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored the Mavs’ only run of the night. Garrett Cotton reached on an error. Jacob Oden was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Dylan Thurman was walked and hit by a pitch. Brent Burris reached on a fielder’s choice and Henry Roth went 1-for-3 with a single.
Wyman came up with the first hit of the night with a one-out single in the top of the first inning. He then dove into second for the stolen base. Lee singled and brought home Wyman for the first run of the game. A swing and miss gave Kelehan his first strikeout of the game. The next batter struck out looking and that brought the game to the bottom of the inning as Hallsville led 1-0. A leadoff single put Kelehan on first base, and he later stole second. That was followed by three straight strikeouts from Bowden to close the inning as the Bobcats brought their 1-0 lead into the second inning.
Stewart sent the ball down the third-base line and stretched a single into a double with one out on the board. Two more Bobcats reached as one was walked and other got on via a fielder’s choice but a fly ball to centerfield brought it to the bottom half of the inning where the Mavericks went three up, three down.
Lee reached on a one-out walk in the third inning. Marshall’s second baseman made a leaping catch for the second out and threw to first for the double play and the third out of the inning. Roth singled with one out in the bottom of the third but that was followed by two more outs to take it to the fourth inning where Hallsville continued to lead 1-0.
Jones beat out a throw to first for the one-out single. That was followed by a popup to second base for the second out and a groundout to second for the final out to bring it to the bottom of the fourth inning where Marshall went three up, three down again as Bowden struck out two batters looking. The score remained 1-0 after four innings.
The top of the fifth inning began with a leadoff single from Hallsville’s leadoff hitter Walker who went on to steal second base. An error in shallow right field allowed Wyman to get to second and for Walker to take third, giving the Bobcats two runners in scoring position. Houston then reached on a fielder’s choice and that loaded the bases. Lee brought home Walker and Wyman on a two-run single.
The Mavs then switched from Kelehan to Weaver on the mound. Jumper reached on a fielder’s choice as Houston was thrown out at third for the first out and Weaver tossed his first strikeout for the second out and the final out came when Lee was thrown out at third.
Thurman reached second on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth. He was thrown out at second when Burris reached on a fielder’s choice moments before sliding into second for the stolen base but a pair of Bowden strikeouts ended the inning as the Bobcats led 3-0 heading into the sixth inning.
Stewart was walked with one out in the top of the sixth. He advanced to second when Dunagan reached on an error. The Mavs shut down Hallsville’s chances of adding to their lead in the inning with a double play to take it to the bottom half of the sixth. Weaver reached on a hit-by-pitch and an error allowed Garrett to reach second, putting two runners in scoring position. Oden then singled and scored Weaver for Marshall’s first run of the game.
Thurman reached on a hit-by-pitch and that loaded the bases for the Mavericks with two outs but Bowden threw three strikeouts in the inning and brought it to the top of the seventh where the Mavs had one last shot at extending their season.
Houston and Lee each reached on a hit-by-pitch with one out. The rain was pouring as Jumper’s hit bounced off the wet turn and he landed on first base to load the bases. Benson then sent the ball to the leftfield wall for a two-RBI double to spread Hallsville’s lead to four runs. Cotten then came in to pitch for the Mavs. The bases were loaded again when Jones reached on a walk Stewart brought in a couple more runs on a two-RBI single as Jones advanced to third base, putting runners on the corners.
An errand throw allowed both base-runners to score as just one out was one the scoreboard. The second out came on a fly ball to right fight before Walker got his second hit but a fly ball to left field ended the top half of the inning as Hallsville led 9-1.
Kelehan was walked with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but a fly ball to leftfield was caught and ended the Mavericks’ season as the Bobcats advance to the next round.