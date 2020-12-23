Hallsville’s boys basketball team started off 1-0 in district play after defeating the Marshall Mavericks at home in a battle of Harrison County, leaving the Mavs at 0-1 in district play.
Ben Samples led Hallsville in scoring with 12 points. Luke Cheatham was right behind him with 11. Anthon McDermott tossed in eight points as David Ruff finished with seven. Jake Hall scored eight points and Zachar Florence came away with two.
James Thomas led the game in scoring with 20 points. Jayson Tuck was next in line with 10. Gi’Kovian McCoy dropped in four points and Carlos Hill scored three. A’Derrian Brooks finished the night with one point.
Both teams will take part in non-district action before returning to district play. Hallsville is scheduled to travel to Jacksonville to take on the Indians in non-district play before returning home Tuesday to play host to Pleasant Grove. The Bobcats’ next district game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2 when they travel to Texarkana to take on the Texas High Tigers.
The Mavericks slated to return to action Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. when they play host to Nacogdoches in non-district play. They will return to district action Saturday, Jan. 2 at home against Sulphur Springs.