Friday night saw Hallsville’s boys basketball team come away with a home victory over the Marshall Mavericks in battle of Harrison County in a 50-44 final. The Bobcats now hold a district record of 7-1 while the Mavs are 1-7 against district opponents.
Anthony McDermott led the Bobcats in scoring with 16 points. He also had seven rebounds and three assists. Taylor Sheffield dropped in 14 points and pulled down three rebounds. Kamron Gaut scored 11 points and had five rebounds. Zachar Florence had three assists and three rebounds. Luke Cheatham had three assists and Jake Hall finished the night with two assists.
Marshall’s Giko McCoy was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points. He also had nine rebounds. Domar Roberson tossed in 10 points. Campbell White needed just five points to pass the 1,000-carer-point mark and he finished the night with six. Jordan Jacobs scored five points. Jay Smtih tossed in three points, pulled down seven rebounds and had three blocks. Davernious Robinson had two points.
Hallsville will return to action Tuesday to take on Pine Tree on the road while the Mavericks will be at home against the Longview Lobos.