Hallsville’s boys basketball team was in control throughout the majority of Tuesday night’s game in Marshall where the Bobcats defeated the Mavericks 56-42.
Anthon McDermot and Luke Cheatham each tossed in 14 points to lead the Bobcats in scoring. Taylor Sheffield was next in line with nine points and DQ Harrison scored seven.
Giko McCoy also recorded 14 points to lead the Mavs in scoring. Ryan Knox finished the day with nine points while Domar Roberson and Jacorey Smith each came away with five points.
“Just getting the win,” Hallsville boys head basketball coach Rusty Walker said when asked what he’s most pleased with from Tuesday’s performance. “We made our free throws. We made enough big plays but it was a strange game to get up 20 in the middle of the third, I felt like our kids just took a breath and kind of stopped and it gave Marshall momentum, so it was kind of a strange game. I’m certainly thrilled we’re getting out of here with a win. I thought our kids stepped up when they needed to.”
“We missed too many layups early,” Marshall Mavs head coach Bobby Carson said. “We’re not that good of an offensive team where we can afford to leave stuff on the board. I’m not talking contested layups but chances to make easy baskets. I thought our defense for the most part was pretty good. They shot the ball well early and that made us stretch out a little bit. We shot the ball poorly and kind of lost contact with them. In the third quarter, I thought we settled down and played better. Going to the basket, I thought we were double clutching and not going aggressively. I thought we played extremely hard and in spots, I thought we played extremely well but Hallsville shot well and played a good game.”
The Mavericks are slated to take on the Lobos in Longview Friday while the Bobcats will play host to the Pine Tree Pirates.