Friday night saw Hallsville’s baseball team come away with nine runs on nine hits to help lead the Bobcats to a 9-1 win over the Sulphur Springs Wildcats. The win advances their record to 13-5-2 overall and 4-2 in district play.
Carson Blakely got the win from the mound. He pitched a complete-seven-inning game, throwing 106 pitches, allowing one run on three hits and four walks as he struck out 10 batters. Matt Houston went 2-for-2 with a home run. Logan Jones was 1-for-3 with one walk, two runs and one RBI. Sawyer Dunagan went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI. Landon Bowden finished the game by going 1-of-3 with one walk, one run and one RBI. Garrett Smith was 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Ethan Miller went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Jack Holloday scored two runs for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats are set to take on Glenbrook in non-district action Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will return to district play Friday when they play host to the Longview Lobos.