HENDERSON — Ya’corus Porter’s second touchdown of the second half put Henderson in front by two scores, and the Lions defense stopped Hallsville on downs in the final minute as Henderson held on for a 48-27 win over the Bobcats in the opener for both teams on Friday.
Porter’s 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put Henderson in front 48-34, but the Bobcats scored on a 5-yard run by Jace Mosely with 7:58 to play and then got an 84-yard touchdown run by Elijah Nicholson with 3:53 to play to cut the gap to a point. The PAT failed.
Hallsville later drove into Henderson territory, but the Lions made the defensive stop to seal the victory.
Hallsville built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of touchdown passes from Mosely to Kam Gaut that covered 21 and 85 yards.
Henderson answered with a 5-yard TD run by Dallas Alexander with six seconds left in the opening quarter and took the lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jacobe Robinson to Dashawn Jackson with 3:49 left in the half to take a 14-13 lead.
Hallsville’s Elijah Nicholson broke off a 57-yard touchdown run with 3:13 left in the half to give the Bobcats a 19-14 halftime lead.
Henderson scored on touchdown runs of 4 yards by Tobaius Jackson, 2 yards by Dallas Alexander and 30 yards by Porter to build a 34-19 lead at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter, but Nicholson sprinted 37 yards for a touchdown and caught a 2-point conversion pass from Mosely with 1:32 left in the quarter to pull the lions to within a touchdown at 34-27.
Alexander’s 42-yard TD run boosted the Henderson lead to 41-27 12 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Carter Rogas returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a Hallsville score as the Bobcats stayed close at 41-34.
Porter’s 7-yard TD run and the ensuing PAT made it 48-34 and provided the eventual margin of victory.
Hallsville hosts Kilgore, and Gilmer visits Henderson on Friday.