HALLSVILLE – Saturday saw Hallsville’s baseball team play its final game of the Reich Builder’s Classic where it came up short to Liberty Eylau in a 4-2 final. The Bobcats now own an overall record of 11-3.
Hallsville’s two runs came of seven hits. Tyler Lee went 2-for-3 with one run. Conner Stewart was 1-for-3 with one run. Matt Houston reached on two base hits and a fielder’s choice. Logan Jones and Brayden Walker each went 1-for-3. Sawyer Dunagan was walked twice and had a stolen base.
Ron Garza got the win from the mound for the Leopards as he pitched all six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, just three walks and struck out three batters. Nate Moore batted 1.000, going 3-for-3 with two runs. Zach Brush reached in a single and a fielder’s choice. Gage Belatti was hit by a pitch and scored one run. Bryce Blackwell finished 1-for-3 with a double.
Moore led the game of with a single and took second and third on a pair of grinders but Hodges closed the top of the inning with his first strikeout of the game. Walker led off the bottom of the inning with a single and advanced to second on a groundout. Houston reached on a fielder’s choice and Walker got tagged out between second and third base for the second out before the third out came on a strikeout to keep the game scoreless.
Hodges struck out all three batters in the top of the second. The bottom half saw Lee get on with a single before advancing to third on a Conner Stewart single. The two base runners took advantage ofa wild pitch as Lee scored and Stewart reached third base. Dunagan was walked and that put runners on the corners. Wyman’s sacrifice fly to center field scored Stewart to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead with two outs.
With two outs in the top of the third, Moore reached on a standout double. He scored the Leopards first run when he was brought home on an RBI base hit from Brush. That made the score 2-1 in favor of Hallsville.
Jones led off the top of the third with a single up the middle. Houston followed that up with a single of his own. They each advanced a base on a sacrifice from Jumper but that was followed by three straight outs to finish the inning.
Bellatti was hit by a pitch to start the fourth inning. He made his way to third when Brooks reached on an error. Bellatti was brought home on a sacrifice bunt from Hunter Burks to tie the game at 2-2.
Blair singled and reached third on a bunt single from Moore who stole second to put two runners into scoring position. They each ran home to score when Brush got on board but Brush was tagged out trying to go for second. That gave the Leopards a 4-2 lead.
Houston reached on a single but was tagged out when Jumper reached on a fielder’s choice. A double from Lee gave the Bobcats two runners in scoring position. However a 5-3 grounder ended Hallsville’s chance to tie the game in the fifth inning as Liberty Eylau took its 4-2 lead into the sixth inning.
Blackwell kept the top of the sixth inning alive with a two-out double. However, the Bobcats finally got their chance to tie or win the game after a 1-3 grounder to bring it to the bottom of the sixth inning.
Two outs were on the board when Wyman was walked, putting the tying run at the plate as it went back to the top of order. Walker launched the ball near the left-field wall as it was caught for the final out of the game, sealing up the 4-2 Liberty Eylau win.
The Bobcats will return to action Tuesday when they open up district play at home against the Longview Lobos. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. The Leopards will travel to Pittsburg.