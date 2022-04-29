HALLSVILLE – Hallsville’s baseball team completed its district schedule heading into Friday night, where the Bobcats took on Spring Hill in non-district action for senior night as the Panthers came away with the 2-1 win.
“That was a really good baseball game right there,” Hallsville head baseball coach Chris Whatley said. “That was quality pitch on the mound on both sides. I thought we hit some balls really hard tonight. I was very pleased offensively. We’ve just got to score when we get guys into scoring position. That’s a really good team over there. I’m not disappointed. I love our guys and I’ll take my team every day of the week.”
Friday night’s contest came between district play and playoffs.
“I told the guys, we’re going to play a game,” Whatley said. “We’re going to play somebody to get us ready and they got us ready. That game could have gone either way. We had our opportunities. We just didn’t get them but like I said, I’ll take these guys every day of the week.”
Landon Bowden was given the loss. He threw 97 pitches in six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, two walks and struck out 13 batters. Easton Ballard got the win as he pitched all seven innings, tossing 100 pitches, allowing just one run on six hits, two walks and struck out eight batters.
The Bobcats outhit the Panthers 7-6. Logan Jones went 1-for-4 for Hallsville. Sawyer Dunagan went 1-for-2 with one walk. Ethan Miller went 2-for-3 with one run. Carson Blakeley reached on a walk. Landon Bowden finished the night 2-for-3. Dusty Carver went 1-of-3 with one RBI.
Spring Hill’s Jax Stoval scored one run. Marshall Lipsey went 2-for-2 with one run. Ballard was 1-for-2 with one RBI. Brennan Ferguson was 2-for-3 with one RBI and Emory Allen finished 1-for-3.
The Panthers got a man on in the top of the first but he was caught stealing second before the next batter was struck out for the third out of the season. Dunagan came away with a one-out single in the bottom half but the next batter flew out to centerfield as the two teams remained in search of their first run.
Spring Hill went three up, three down in the top of the second. The bottom of the second saw Miller reach on a leadoff triple. The next three batters were retired as the game remained scoreless after two complete innings.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Jones reached on a base hit before Dunagan was walked but the next batter was struck out, ending the inning as the score remained 0-0 after three innings.
Lipsey singed and made his way around the diamond to third base. He was brought home on an RBI single from Ballard to score the game’s first run.
Miller led off with a single and took advantage of an errand throw and slid into second base. Blakeley joined him on base with a walk and Bowden laid down a bunt for a single, loading the bases with Bobcats. Miller was brought home on an RBI single from Carver. That knotted the game up at 1-1. Bases remained loaded but Hallsville batted into a double play as the two teams went into the fifth inning.
The Panthers went three up, three down as Bowden struck out all three but Hallsville also went three up, three down in the bottom of the fifth.
Stovall reached first base in the top of the sixth. He advanced to third on a double from Lipsey. A walk put Ballard on first and loaded the bases for the Panthers. Ferguson’s RBI single scored Stovall. Bowden struck out the next batter to force the Panthers to leave the bases loaded as the Bobcats trailed by one run heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bowden reached on a two-out single but a third strikeout of the inning kept the Bobcats trailing by one and ended the sixth inning.
Allen reached on a bunt single with one out in the top of the seventh before being thrown out trying to steal second base. A 6-3 groundout ended the inning as the Bobcats had one last chance to tie or win in walk-off fashion.
A strikeout and a fly ball to centerfield put the Bobcats just one out away. That out came on a 4-3 groundout as the Bobcats lost 2-1.
Hallsville will return to action for bi-district against Huntsville. Game 1 is slated for Friday at Huntsville at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Hallsville. If necessary, a third game will take place Monday at 2 p.m. in Lufkin.