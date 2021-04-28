HALLSVILLE – Tuesday night saw Hallsville’s first two batters score what turned out to be the Bobcats’ only runs of the night as their senior night was spoiled by the Sulphur Springs Wildcats in a 4-2 final. Hallsville finishes the regular season with an overall record of 21-6 and a district record of 10-2. The win gives Sulphur Springs an overall record of 10-15 and a district record of 7-5.
Brayden Walker went 2-for-3 with a double and scored the first run of the game. Tyler Lee was walked twice and scored one run. Matt Houston was 1-for-3 and had two RBI. Jeb Drewery pitched the first six innings where he had 101 pitches, allowing four runs on three hits, one walk, two errors and struck out nine batters. Brayden Hodges pitched 16 pitches in the seventh inning, allowing no runs on one hit, two walks and added two strikeouts.
Sulphur Springs’ Mayer Millsap went 2-for-3 with one walk, one run and one RBI. Matthew Singleton reached on a walk, a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Colt Silman reached on a fielder’s choice and scored one run while Colby Albritton reached on a walk and scored one run. Hayden Hurst got the win from the mound where he threw 113 pitches in six innings, allowing two runs on two hits, one error, three walks and struck out six batters. He was relieved by Matthew Sherman who threw 12 pitches in the seventh inning, allowing no runs on no hits and struck out three batters.
Millsap led the game off with a single but the next three batters were retired as Drewery threw his first two strikeouts of the night. Walker reached on a single to lead off the bottom of the first before stealing second. Houston was put on first with a walk. Both base-runners stole a base, putting two Bobcats into scoring position. They were each brought home on a two-RBI single from Houston to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.
Both teams went three up, three down in the second inning. Sulphur Springs went three up, three down again in the top of the third. Lee reached on a walk with two outs in the bottom of the third but a fly ball ended the inning as Hallsville held its 2-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Singleton led off the fourth inning with a standup triple. He ran home to put the Wildcats on the board when Owens reached on an error. The next pitch was a flyball to the outfield for the final out of the top of the fourth inning. Hallsville then went three up, three down in the bottom of the fourth as the Bobcats led 2-1 heading into the fourth inning.
Ty Stroud was walked to lead off the top of the fifth but was out when Silman reached on a fielder’s choice. Silman was brought home on an RBI triple from Albriton. That tied the game up at 2-2. Millsap brought Albriton home with an RBI single to give Sulphurs Springs its first lead of the game. Millsap took advantage of an error and ran home to spread the Wildcats’ lead to two runs. Cooper Small reached on a two-out error in the fifth inning. He advanced two bases on a double from Walker. Lee launched the ball to the warning track where it was snagged in the right field for the final out to end Hallsville’s chances of tying it up in the inning. The Bobcats trailed 4-2 after five innings.
Neither team was able to score in the sixth inning as Hallsville had one last chance in the seventh inning. The top half saw Sulphur get two runners on with a walk and a hit-by-pitch but a call at the plate went in favor of the Bobcats and brought it to the bottom half of the inning where Hallsville had one last chance at a tie or a walk-off win.
The top of the seven saw Millsap reach on a two-out walk but was thrown out for the final out of the inning to turn to turn it over to the Hallsville bats one last time. The Bobcats went three up, three down in the bottom half, all on strikeouts as they fell to Sulphur Springs 4-2 in the regular season finale.