Hallsville won a pair of games Tuesday, defeating Denton Liberty Christian 79-65 and Granbury 73-67 to finish the Chicken Express Holiday Extravaganza in Fredericksburg at 4-0. The Bobcats now hold an overall record of 21-2 on the year.
The game against Liberty Christian saw Anthon McDermott lead the Bobcats in scoring with 24 points. Luke Cheatham was next in line with 18 and Taylor Sheffield had 13. Jake Hall and David Ruff each scored seven points apiece while Kamron Gaut scored six. Auby Minhew and DQ Harrison each came away with two points. Sheffield led theteam in assists with six while Cheateam and McDeromott each dished out four. Ruff pulled down seven rebounds as Harrison had five.
The Bobcats final game of the tournament was against Granbury where McDermott led the team in scoring once again, dropping 25 points. Cheatham was next in line once again with 15 points and Taylor Sheffield finished with 13 yet again. Hall scored nine while Harrison tossed in seven points. Ruff and Zachar Florence each finished the game with two points.
The Bobcats will be back in action when they resume district play as they go up against the Marshall Mavericks in Marshall Tuesday. Action is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. with the freshmen, then the JV at 6:15 and the varsity at 7:30 p.m.