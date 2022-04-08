HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats didn’t reach base in the first three innings on Friday, but exploded for six runs between the fourth and fifth innings to earn a come-from-behind 6-4 home district win against the Longview Lobos.
The Bobcats improved their season record to 15-5-2 and district mark to 6-1, while the Lobos dropped to 13-6-1 and 3-4 respectively.
“We just adjusted,” Hallsville head baseball coach Chris Whatley said of his team’s turnaround on Friday. “That’s a really good team over there [that we faced]. Our kids stayed locked in. When you start believing, good things happen.”
Longview’s offense broke through for a successful top of the third inning that resulted in an early 1-0 lead. Ronald Woods reached base when he was hit by a pitch, and Taylor Tatum followed with his second one-out hit of the game. Connor Cox then reached first base on a fielder’s choice that saw Tatum’s forceout before second base, and Woods’ run on a throwing error that flew by third base.
Longview starting pitcher Landyn Grant was also off to a very strong start on the mound. He retired the first 10 Hallsville batters that he faced between five forced flyouts, back-to-back groundouts, a pair of strikeouts, and a pop-up.
But, Hallsville broke up the streak with its first baserunner, hit and runs in the bottom of the fourth. Logan Jones started the scoring spree with a walk, Sawyer Dunagan reached base on an errant throw past first base, and Garrett Smith loaded the bases with a walk before Ethan Miller’s inside-the-park grand slam gave the home team a 4-1 lead.
The Bobcats then grew their lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Landon Bowden was the lead-off hitter in the frame, and advanced to first base when he was hit by a pitch. He was replaced on the bases by Cam Sanford, who ultimately came home for a score during Matt Houston’s sacrifice fly.
Connor White then reached base on a Longview fielding error, and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. He ultimately scored on Dunagan’s RBI single.
Bowden wrapped up his 13 strikeout start with two more punch outs in the top of the seventh inning, but Longview loading the bases and Alton Gatson scoring a Lobo run maximized his start’s pitch count and wrapped up his six and two-third innings of work.
Hallsville allowed two more runs to Longview when Cox’s two-run RBI hit drove in Woods and pinch runner Bradley Bridges before it wrapped up a two-run victory.
“I thought the kids battled their tail off,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said after his team’s loss on Friday. “We just made too many mistakes defensively.”