HALLSVILLE — Longview knew it needed a win when it traveled to Hallsville to play its final district game of the 2021-2022 boys basketball season to keep its Class 5A playoff hopes alive. The Lobos nearly erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth and final quarter before falling short 65-59 against the Bobcats, and missing out on their dream trip.
Jalen Hale’s 25 points and Chris Head’s 10 points helped cut Longview’s deficit to 60-57 with less than a minute to play. The Lobos finished the season with a 15-14 overall record and a 5-7 mark in District 15-5A play.
Meanwhile, Hallsville improved to 29-4 on the season and 9-2 in league play to stay in the mix for the district championship heading into Tuesday’s road game at Mount Pleasant. The Bobcats were boosted by Taylor Sheffield’s 22 points, Kamron Gaut’s 14 points, Luke Cheatham’s 11 points, and Anthon McDermott’s 10 points.
“We got a resilient bunch,” Longview boys basketball head coach Don Newton said of his team’s fight on Friday. “Their heart and want-to is always big. Excited that there’s a lot of youth on the team. Hopefully, this will motivate us to get in the gym and want to get better.”
Longview jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the game’s opening quarter. Jalen Hale stole a Hallsville pass and scored on a fast break. He missed the free throw after the Bobcat foul, but Chris Head scored off the rebound.
Hallsville answered with a 6-0 run. DQ Harrison’s field goal put the Bobcats on the scoreboard at the 4:30 mark of the period. Cheatham then split a pair of free throw attempts and drained a three-ball to give the home team its first lead at 6-4 with 3:40 remaining in the frame.
Hale executed on a field goal and free throw attempt and Willie Nelson earned his first basket of the night to expand Longview’s lead to 15-8 at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter.
But, Hallsville didn’t let the game get away from it and immediately answered with a 10-0 run to earn a 18-15 lead at the 4:31 mark.
Hallsville recorded a late 8-2 run to own a 26-23 lead at the halftime break. The Bobcats’ surge was wrapped up by Sheffield’s game-tying three-pointer, Gaut’s late free throw, steal and layup, and McDermott’s two charity stripe attempts.
Hallsville then won a competitive three-point contest in the third quarter to grow its lead to 46-35 by the end of the period. Sheffield provided three downtown shots and Cheatham earned one late. Longview tried to keep up early in the frame after Hale and Isaiah Johnson made early attempts from deep and only trailed 34-33 at the 3:28 mark, but the Bobcats ended the period on a 12-2 run.