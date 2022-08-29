TERRELL — The Hallsville Bobcats closed the 2021 season by winning three of their last five games, and on Friday Hallsville opened the 2022 campaign on a winning note — holding on for a 44-41 win over Terrell.
Jace Moseley completed 13 of 19 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards and another score to lead the way for Hallsville. Blayde Bullard added 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Ethan Miller hauled in six passes for 139 yards and two scores.
Ashton Garza also caught a TD pass, catching two passes for 37 yards.
The teams battled to a 14-14 deadlock after one quarter.
Moseley connected with Miller on a 90-yard toss to open the scoring, and after Terrell scored on a 64-yard run to tie things, Moseley hit Miller from 16 yards out to move the Bobcats back in front.
Terrell tied things with a 58-yard TD pass, but the Bobcats outscored the Tigers 16-0 in the second quarter to build a 30-14 halftime lead. Moseley hit Garza on a 23-yard scoring toss before scoring on a 16-yard run and the Bobcats ended the first half scoring with a 38-yard field goal from Zach Southard.
A 6-yard TD run by Bullard early in the third put Hallsville in front 37-14, but Terrell closed the gap with a pair of touchdowns in the quarter.
Kyron Rosborough’s 5-yard TD run in the fourth gave Hallsville a 44-27 cushion, and the Bobcats survived two late Terrell touchdowns for the 44-41 win.
The Bobcats will host Henderson on Friday.