Hallsville’s baseball team is hoping for a fun ride home after going head-to-head with Joshua.
“We always call it a ‘party on the bus,’ especially after a win on the ride home,” Hallsville senior centerfielder Brayden Walker said. “We’re blaring music, singing along. It’s anything from rap to ‘Sweet Caroline’. It’s always a good time.”
The Bobcats own an overall record of 24-7 but they have their work cut out for them if they want the ride home to be one of celebration, as they go up against Joshua in a best-of-three-game series.
“Joshua reminds me a lot of Marshall,” Hallsville head baseball coach Scott Mitchell said. “They’re very scrappy. They never quit. They are energetic. They’re young and they’re hungry. I saw them play last week on Saturday and as soon as I saw their energy, their feistiness that they had in them, I looked at Chris (Whatley) and I said, ‘They remind me of Marshall.’ We know it’s going to be a battle. We know it’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be who can get the two out hit in a crucial time, who can make the fewest errors and who can play great defense and get great pitching. That’s who’s going to win the series. They’re very talented. It’ll be a big challenge for us.”
“We don’t need to play down on any teams,” Walker said. “We just need to play every game with consistence and high intensity. From what I’ve heard from some Royse City guys, their bats will get hot and they’ll run the bases.”
“The key is to do the little things right,” senior third baseman Noah Jumper offered. “The little things are the big factors – getting bunts down, getting those two-out hits, those double plays, all those things key things that can lead to a victory.”
Walker and Jumper say even though they’re playing in the postseason, they approach the game exactly the same way as any other game.
“I try to keep it plain and simple,” Jumper said. “I try not to over-think anything. It’s another ballgame. I’ve been doing it for 11 years. You don’t want to put much pressure on yourself.”
“What we always talk about is ‘high intensity’ and we want that every single game but we also want to be calm and try to win one game at a time,” Walker added.
Through baseball, the two Hallsville seniors have learned valuable life lessons that go beyond the game, specifically after seeing their season come to an early end last year due to COVID.
“As soon as we ended, it was terrible,” Jumper said. “We had a really good team last year. We came out this year knowing it could be taken away from us at any time. We’ve just got to get out there and play to the best of our ability every game knowing it could be our last. We were itching to get out here all the way through fall, ready to play this spring.”
“I didn’t get to play much summer ball,” Walker said. “I missed an entire spring. So now every at bat, every pitch is cherished like it could be taken away at any moment because it has been taken away from us.”
“Coach Mitchell always wants us to remember they didn’t have a season like us,” Walker said. “We’re doing things they couldn’t do. We’re just trying to play every game like it could be taken away.”
“Leadership, stability,” Mitchell said when asked what Walker and Jumper bring to the table for the program. “They’re the same every day. They come to practice prepared. They’re just rock-solid guys.
“Brayden is vocal at times as well by example with his play,” Mitchell continued. “Noah’s leads by his play. Noah’s not much of a talker. He’s the kind of guy you want in your lineup because he doesn’t get too high and he doesn’t get too low after every bat. He’s just steady and takes each at bat as a separate at bat. He’s been unselfish. He was a catcher coming all the way through the program until this year as a senior and he moved over to third base to get into the lineup and has done a great job.”
Hallsville and Joshua are slated to begin their area-round series today at 7:30 p.m. at Mike Carter Field in Tyler. Friday, they will return to action at the same time and location and if necessary, a third game will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at South Grand Prairie High School.
Perhaps after all said and done, the Bobcats will have a party on the bus.