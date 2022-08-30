TYLER — Longview and Daingerfield held on to the top spots in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 following Week 1 of the high school football season.
Longview is No. 1 in Class 6A/5A/4A with 12 first-place votes and 207 points. Carthage (197 points) and Gilmer (184 points) each received one first-place vote.
Pleasant Grove (154 points) and Marshall (137 points) — ranked No. 10 and 11, respectively, in the preseason — round out the Top 5.
Like Pleasant Grove and Marshall, Lufkin made a six-spot jump to No. 7 after its 31-23 win over Tyler Legacy.
Hallsville is the lone team not ranked in the preseason to land in the big-school poll, entering at No. 15. It is the Bobcats’ first time to be ranked in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 since the inception of the poll in 2019.
Daingerfield held on to its top spot in Class 3A/2A/TAPPS with eight first-place votes and 201 points. Mount Vernon (191 points) received two first-place votes. Timpson (189 points) received three first-place votes and moved up to No. 3 following its win over Beckville. Malakoff received one first-place and moved from No. 10 to No. 4 with 156 points after a win over West Rusk. Waskom lands at No. 5 with 125 points.
Gladewater moved up three spots from No. 9 to No. 6 despite its loss to Daingerfield. Joaquin, Carlisle, Troup, Jefferson and Winnsboro were all unranked in the preseason and are Nos. 11-15 this week.
Notable games this week are No. 10 Tatum at No. 1 Daingerfield on Thursday and then on Friday, No. 5 Marshall at No. 1 Longview, No. 12 Tyler vs. No. 13 Tyler Legacy, No. 10 Kilgore at No. 3 Gilmer, No. 8 Chapel Hill at No. 9 Van, No. 14 Jefferson at No. 3 Timpson, No. 6 Gladewater at No. 2 Mount Vernon, Grandview at No. 4 Malakoff, No. 13 Troup at No. 12 Carlisle and No. 11 Joaquin at No. 9 Beckville.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.