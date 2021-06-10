ROUND ROCK – After a late start due to the length of the previous game, Hallsville needed three full innings to find its offense.
Once that happened, the Bobcats made up for lost time with a big fourth inning.
At press time, Hallsville led Leander Rouse, 4-2, in UIL Class 5A state semifinal game at Dell Diamond. The game, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., didn’t get underway until 8:25 p.m. because the previous game between Barbers Hill and Amarillo featured 20 runs and 23 hits between the two teams.
Barbers Hill won the other semifinal, 12-8, and will face the winner of the Hallsville/Rouse game at noon on Saturday back at Dell Diamond.
Both teams went down in order in the first inning, but Rouse put two runs on the board in the top of the second to put the Bobcats in a 2-0 hole.
Colby Diaz got things started for the Raiders when he reached on an error. Lucas Sparschu bunted to move Diaz into scoring position, and after a Walk to Andrew Forsell and a strikeout of the next batter, Joe Sparschu ripped a triple over the head of the Bobcat right fielder to bring in Diaz and Forsell.
Hallsville went down in order in the second, and then Rouse starting pitcher Andrew Kithil struck out the side in the third.
Rouse threatened in the fourth when Lucas Sparschu reached on an error, but he was later caught stealing for the third out and that seemed to ignite the Bobcats.
Brayden Walker became the first Hallsville baserunner when he was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fourth. He swiped second, and Kurt Wyman followed with a single.
Walker stopped at third on Wyman’s hit, but Matt Houston was plunked with a Kithil offering to load the bases and Tyler Lee followed by walking on a 3-2 pitch to score Walker and make it a 2-1 contest.
Noah Jumper walked to bring in Wyman and tie the score, and then Trenton Smith singled sharply to left to plate courtesy runner Hagen Carver and Lee. Jumper was out at third on the play, and after Jones walked, the Raiders changed pitchers.
Conner Stewart greeted new Rouse pitcher Daniel Norris with a line drive, but it was caught and the Raiders turned it into an inning-ending double play as the Bobcats settled for a 4-2 lead.
Rouse got a man aboard with a one-out single in the fifth, but the Bobcats got out of it with a double play.
Through five innings, Bobcat starter Jeb Drewery (12-3) had struck out five and allowed no earned runs on two hits and one walk.