DALLAS – The Hallsville Bobcats broke open a scoreless game with a big fourth inning, and at press time led the Frisco Wakeland Wolverines 6-0 in game two of a best-of-three Class 5A Region II championship series on Friday at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark.
If Hallsville wins, the Bobcats sweep the series and will advance to the UIL State Baseball Tournament to play in the state semifinals at either 4 or 7 p.m. on Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
If Frisco Wakeland wins, the teams will meet back at Horner Ballpark at 2 p.m. today to play a deciding game.
After stranding runners in the first and second innings and then going down in order in the third, Hallsville pushed across six runs in the fourth to take a big lead.
Matt Houston led off the Hallsville fourth with a single, and Hagen Caver ran for him. After a pitching change with a 3-1 count on Tyler Lee, Lee drew a walk and then Noah Jumper walked on four pitches to load the bases for the Bobcats.
Trenton Smith reached on an error to plate one run, and Logan Jones followed with a single to bring in Lee. After a strikeout, Sawyer Dunagan cleared the bases with a triple for a 5-0 Hallsville cushion.
Brayden Walker followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 6-0.
(Look for a full game story online at www.messenger.com and in the Sunday Marshall News Messenger print edition).