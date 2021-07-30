State finalist Hallsville had four players honored, and district rival Longview earned three spots with the release of the Class 5A Texas Sports Writer Association All-State Baseball Team for 2021.
Marshall also had one player selected to the team, which was picked by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Hallsville pitchers Jeb Drewery and Landon Bowden and designated hitter Tyler Lee were all first team picks, and outfielder Brayden Walker earned third team honors.
Longview first baseman Connor Cox, shortstop Justin Beltran and third baseman Trenton Bush along with Marshall first baseman Hayden Kelehan were honorable mention picks.
Drewery, the All-East Texas MVP, was 13-3 on the mound for the Bobcats with a 2.27 earned run average, 112 strikeouts and 17 walks in 92.2 innings pitched. He went 6-0 during Hallsville’s playoff run, striking out 40 and walking just eight in 39.1 innings pitched.
Bowden finished the year 11-2 with a 1.04 ERA, 107 strikeouts and 43 walks in 80.2 innings. Lee hit .404 with 12 doubles, four triples, 38 RBI, 41 runs scored and 16 stolen bases, and Walker was a .372 hitter with nine doubles, a triple, 15 RBI, 26 walks, 40 stolen bases and 45 runs scored.
Kelehan hit .404 for Marshall with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 RBI, 26 runs, 15 walks and 15 hit by pitches. He swiped nine bases, and made no errors in 183 chances in the field.
Cox was a .424 hitter for Longview with a pair of home runs, nine doubles, four triples, 28 RBI and 28 runs scored. Beltran hit .330 with a home run, seven doubles, a triple 18 RBI and 21 runs, and Bush hit at a .413 clip with a home run, seven doubles, four triples, 29 RBI and 24 runs.