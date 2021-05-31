The Hallsville Bobcats, looking for the program’s second trip to the University Interscholastic League State Baseball Tournament, will open a best-of-three Class 5A Region II championship series against Frisco Wakeland on Thursday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The Bobcats (30-8) will face Wakeland (33-10) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The series switches to Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark for an 8 p.m. skirmish on Friday.
A third game, if needed, would take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday back at Dallas Baptist University.
Hallsville is 8-1 in the postseason heading into the series against Wakeland. The Bobcats swept Huntsville (5-0, 4-1), took two of three from Joshua (8-3, 0-1,12-1) and then swept Marshall (5-0, 9-1) and Lucas Lovejoy (9-8, 5-2.
Wakeland opened the playoffs with a sweeps of McKinney North (3-1, 3-2) and Creekview (6-0, 11-0) before taking two of three from The Colony (0-2, 1-0, 5-1) and sweeping Corsicana (8-1, 2-1) this past weekend.
Hallsville’s previous trip to the UIL State Baseball Tournament came in 2014.