DALLAS — Hallsville baseball is headed to the UIL state final four for the second time in its program history.
The Bobcats clinched their first berth since the 2014 season when they completed this week’s Class 5A Region II championship series sweep of Frisco Wakeland. The Bobcats beat the Wolverines 3-1 in Thursday’s game one at Tyler’s Mike Carter Field and prevailed 7-1 in Friday’s game two at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark.
They will play in a state semifinal at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond on Thursday. A win in that game would advance them to Saturday’s state championship at noon.
“I’m proud of all my players, I’m proud of my coaches and I’m proud of this community,” said Hallsville head baseball coach Scott Mitchell. “I’m excited for them. I’m thrilled with what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Mitchell was also the coach when Hallsville advanced to the season’s final weekend in 2014. He learned from the experience and has already adjusted his approach to better prepare his team for next week.
“The plan right now is to celebrate a little bit,” said Mitchell. “I don’t usually do that much. I’m usually already thinking about the next game and the next series and I don’t really get to enjoy it. I’m going to enjoy this with my kids and our fans.”
“We’ll sit down and start talking about the psychological part of what we’ve got do for next week,” he continued. “It’s going to be the mental part of the game that we got to prepare for and the right attitude mind-wise and be able to control our nerves, excitement and our energy and be able come down and play relaxed. What the last experience taught me is we can come in too hyped. I might have to run them a little bit more before the game to get them a little tired so they can get into the game.”
One the important factors that helped Hallsville succeed in its regional championship series was its dominant starting pitching performances. Senior Jeb Drewery set the tone early with his eight strikeouts in Thursday’s game one. Sophomore Landon Bowden continued the trend with a no-hitter through the first four innings of Friday’s game two before allowing three late hits between the fifth and sixth innings.
“It gives us a ton of confidence because we’ve been doing it since the day one of playoffs,” Bowden said of the reliability of Hallsville’s pitching staff. “Just coming into each game with the same mindset. Do what you can for the team and stay calm.”
Another element was the six-run fourth inning in game two. Freshman Sawyer Dunagan drove in three runs on his RBI triple and scored on senior Brayden Walker’s RBI single.
“I wanted to move runners around and do my part,” said Dunagan. “Come up big when needed.”
“These kids love each other and it shows,” Mitchell said of his players. “They root for each other. We have a quote in our locker room that says ‘it’s amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who receives the credit.’ We don’t care who receives the credit. We just want to do great things and that’s what they’ve done.”