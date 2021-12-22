HALLSVILLE – Taylor Sheffield went 11-of-12 from the foul line and dropped 25 points in Hallsville’s district opener to help lead the Bobcats to a 70-45 win at home against Texas High Tuesday night. The Bobcats are now 17-2 overall and 1-0 in district play while the Tigers are 7-8 overall and 0-1 against district opponents.
“I was pleased with the ‘W,’” Bobcats head basketball coach Rusty Walker said. “It’s a funny day to play because you’re always fighting being in the Christmas spirit. You want to be in the Christmas spirit. You want to be jolly but the reality is it’s a really important game to start district and go into the holiday. Our kids hung in there and stayed focused. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to them.”
Anthon McDermott was next in line in scoring for the Bobcats with 20 points. David Ruff and Jake Hall each recorded six points while Luke Cheatham and finished with five. Benjamin Chaikin and Zachar Florence each tossed in three points and Kamron Gaut scored two points. Kamron Gaut had seven rebounds. Zachar Florence and Anthon McDermott both had six rebounds. Sheffield and Hall both had two steals.
Michael Thomas led Texas High in scoring with 18 points. Jayden Godwin had eight points on the night and Jakholbe Johnson scored seven while Xavier Dangerfield scored five and CJ Brown came away with two points.
Ruff scored the first points of the game from down low. Buckets from Jakholbe Johnson and Thomas gave the Tigers their first lead, 4-2. The two teams went back and forth. Hall’s layup tied the game before Sheffield’s three gave the Bobcats a 9-6 lead. A windmill layup by Harrison added to Hallsville’s lead. Moments later, Thomas threw up a floater that found its way in the net for two points. Hall followed that up with another two to make it a four-point game before Sheffield went 2-for-2 from the line to make it a six-point game. Dangerfield launched a shot at the buzzer from half court as in banked in for three points, making the score 17-14 heading into the second quarter.
Hallsville scored the first nine points of the second quarter. Johnson scored Texas High’s fist points of the quarter on an and-one but the Bobcats responded with a three-point play of their own when Sheffield launched a shot from downtown to find nothing but the net. That spread Hallsville’s lead to 29-17. Texas High drained back-to-back threes before a layup from McDermott made it a 10-point game, 33-23 with 2:51 left in the first half. Another pair of Texas High trees was followed by a dunk from Ruff and a bucket from Cheatham. The Tigers scored the final points of the first half to make the halftime score 30-39.
Cheatham scored the first points of the second half from three-point range to give the Bobcats a 12-pointn lead. The next six points belonged to Texas High as a bucket from Johnson was followed by a bucket from Thomas and an assist from Thomas to Godwin. McDermott scored Hallsville’s next nine points and Ruff scored the final points of the quarter to make it a 53-41 score heading into the fourth.
The Bobcats score the first point of the quarter from the foul line. Godwin found Brown for the assist and after a pair of Hallsville buckets, Thomas scored Texas High’s last points of the night as it was all Hallsville from beyond the arc. The Bobcats hit four straight three-pointers, the last of which came at the buzzer from Chaikin to make the final score 70-45.
The Bobcats will return to action when they travel to Fredericksburg for tournament action Monday and Tuesday.
“We’ve not been down there,” Walker said. “This is a new experience for us. The coach is a friend of mine from way back. He’s always invited me but I just never have been able to do that with any of my teams. Without anybody being able to travel last year, it’s been nice to be able to this year. We’re lucky. We’re very fortunate. We’ll play Georgetown, Hidalgo, Granbury and Marble Falls. They’re quality teams, all 5A and up. It will be good for us.”