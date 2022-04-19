Marshall’s baseball team was held to a shut out on just one hit Tuesday night as it fell to Hallsville in a 10-0 final that went six innings.
The win gives Hallsville an overall record of 18-5 overall and 9-1 in district play while Marshall falls to 9-13 overall and 1-8 against district opponents.
Hallsville scored its 10 runs on 14 hits. Carson Blakely got the win from the mound, throwing 99 pitches in six innings, pitching a shutout and allowing just one hit, three walks and striking out 13 batters. Matt Houston went 2-for-3 with two runs. Logan Jones batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBI. Sawyer Dunagan went 1-of-3 with one run and two RBI. Garrett Smith was 2-for-4 with one run and two RBI. Ethan Miller finished the day by going 1-fo4-3 with one RBI. Jack Holladay went 1-of-4. Blakeley went 2-for-3. Conner White reached on a walked and scored one run. Carter Rogas also batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with three runs.
Marshall’s one hit came from Henry Roth who went 1-for-2. Andrew Phillips was walked once and Carlos Hill was walked twice. Garrett Cotton pitched the first five innings, throwing 110 pitches, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits, four walks and struck out four batters. Jacob Oden relieved him for and a third of an inning before Jordan Owen pitched the final two thirds.
The Mavericks are slated to be back in action Friday when they travel to Longview to take on the Lobos. The Bobcats will be home against the Pine Tree Pirates.