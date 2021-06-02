From the start of the 2021 high school baseball season, the Hallsville Bobcats have played every game as if it’s their last. That mindset played a major role in the team’s late game rallies in last week’s regional semifinal sweep against Lucas Lovejoy and its berth in this week’s Class 5A Region II final against Frisco Wakeland.
The Bobcats have produced an 8-1 record in the current postseason after other playoff series wins against Marshall, Joshua and Huntsville. The Wolverines advanced to this point with playoff series sweeps against Corsicana, Carrollton Creekview and McKinney North and a three-game series victory against The Colony.
Game one is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Tyler Junior College. Game two and a possible game three would follow at Dallas Baptist University, with projected start times of 8 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“They’ve realized over the last year and a half that there’s no guarantees and we don’t want to leave anything undone or unsaid,” said Hallsville head baseball coach Scott Mitchell. “I really see that in their relationships with each other. A lot tighter, caring and loving of their teammates.”
That is a result of COVID-19 cancelling the second half of the 2020 campaign after the team’s remarkable 12-1 start and that year’s seniors not having a proper send-off for their high school careers.
“Everyone knew that last year’s group had the ability to do what this year’s group is doing,” said Mitchell. “That mentality and expectation of what could’ve been last year, this group has picked that up and said we want to do it for what they didn’t get to do.”
“I would’ve said last year’s group was more talented, but talent is not what always wins games,” he continued. “Heart, commitment, dedication, character and integrity, that’s what this group has. That has allowed them to achieve the level of success that we’ve achieved so far this year.”
This year’s Hallsville players have bought into making the most of every opportunity in 2021 and want to play for their past teammates.
“Going out there and playing and practicing hard every day like they did last year,” said Hallsville senior Tyler Lee. “Remember what we had last year and how we didn’t get to finish it. We’re just fighting for that and fighting for them.”
“Seeing them around town and seeing when they come home from college, it makes you want to continue the tradition of winning,” said Hallsville senior Conner Stewart.
Whatever happens the next two weeks, Hallsville knows it has already experienced a once-in-a-lifetime spring sports season that produced the current regional final bound baseball team and state qualifying softball squad.
“It’s been fun to see our community come together and have a group of kids to get behind and pull for, whether it’s our baseball group or softball girls,” said Mitchell.