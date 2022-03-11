HALLSVILLE – Hallsville’s baseball team tied its first game of its Reich Builders Classic Thursday in a 5-5 final against Liberty Eylau before finishing the night off with a 9-6 win over Lindale. The Bobcats are now 8-2-1 on the season.
“When getting better every game,” Hallsville’s first year head coach Chris Whatley said. “It’s a young team and we’re playing some really good teams. I’m just trying to put them in the right mix in the best lineup and see what these kids can do. They showed up. We’re hitting the ball really well offensively. I threw two of our better pitchers today. They both struggled and our offense kept us in the game. That’s part of it. You’re not going to get a great outing every time from our pitching and our offense kept us in it so I was very pleased with that. We saw some guys step up and we’re getting better every game and that’s what we’re trying to do so we can be full throttle going into district. Our district schedule is going to be tough. We open up against Longview and Mount Pleasant right out of the box. I’m pleased with our guys. They’re playing well and starting to gel as a team. That’s all I can ask for.”
Hallsville scored eight of hits against the Eagles on 11 hits. Matt Houston went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored one run. Logan Jones was 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, two runs and one RBI. Sawyer Dunagan was 2-for-3 with a walk, one run and four RBI. Landon Bowden reached on a walk and scored on run. Garrett Smith had one RBI. Ethan Miller singled, reached on an error, scored one run and had one RBI. Carter Rogas was 1-for-2 and Conner White went 2-for-3 with two runs. Carson Blakeley earned the win from the mound by throwing 99 pitches in four innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, three walks and struck out seven batters.
Lindale scored six runs on seven hits. Caden Piccoli went 1-for-1 with one run. Sam Peterson was 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Kayden McClenay was 1-for-2 with one RBI. Jake Powell came in as a pinch hitter for him and went 1-for-1 with one run. Luke Waggoner reached on a walk and scored one run. Caleb Hart reached on a single, an error and scored two runs.
The Eagles wasted no time in getting the scoring started. Piccoli reached on a walk and was quickly joined on base by Peterson. McClenay’s RBI single scored Piccoli and Peterson soon followed to give Lindale a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.
Jones and Dunagan had back-to-back triples and Bowden reached on a walk. Dunagan’s triple scored Jones and Smith’s RBI brought home Dunagan before Bowden found his way home, putting Hallsville in front 3-2 after one complete inning.
Waggoner and Hart each got on base and scored for the Eagles in the top of the second to give the lead back to Lindale. White Singled in the bottom half of the inning and was brought home on Jones’ RBI single, making the score 4-4 after two innings.
Blakeley struck out three Lindale batters in the top of the third. The bottom half of the inning saw Miller reach on an error and was brought home on an RBI from Blakeley. White Singled. Houston and Jones were walked. They were brought home on a bases-clearing triple from Dunagan. That gave Hallsville an 8-4 lead. Hart scored after reaching on an error in the fourth inning and Powell singled in the fifth before being brought home on Aaron Wolfe’s RBI triple but a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball to centerfield helped the Bobcats seal up the win.
The Bobcats were slated to return to action Friday but rescheduled their game to today. They are slated to play host to Lindale in a rematch at 2 p.m. and will conclude the tournament against Glenbrook at 6 p.m.