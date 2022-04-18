Spring Hill’s Marshall Lipsey and Hallsville’s Landon Bowden earned top baseball honors for games played April 11-16.
Lipsey is the East Texas Hitter of the Week after bashing at a .571 clip in two games — wins over Kilgore (2-1) and Cumberland Academy (10-1).
Bowden went the distance in his lone outing on the mound to earn ET Pitcher of the Week honors.
Lipsey opened the week by going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored. The run came in walk off fashion on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh against Kilgore.
He then went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI, two more runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases against Cumberland Academy.
For the year, Lipsey is hitting .493 with a home run, seven doubles, five triples, 20 RBI, 30 runs scored and 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts.
Bowden mowed down Texas High hitters in a 4-0 win, striking out 11 with no walks and just three hits allowed. He threw 64 of his 93 pitches for strikes in winning his fifth straight outing and moving to 6-1 on the season with a 0.74 earned run average, 80 strikeouts and 25 walks in 47 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Pine Tree’s Cruz Cox allowed two earned runs, struck out nine and did not allow a walk in a 3-1 loss to Marshall.
Spring Hill’s Conner Smeltzer worked seven innings against Kilgore in a 2-1 win, striking out nine, walking one and giving up one earned run on four hits.
Hallsville’s Carson Blakeley struck out seven and allowed four earned runs on four hits in six innings in a win over Mount Pleasant.
Carthage’s Javarian Roquemore went all eight innings in a win over Jasper, giving up one run on five hits and striking out seven.
Sabine’s Jace Burns tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Daingerfield. He struck out five and walked one.
Tatum’s Landen Tovar worked a complete game, striking out five, walking one and throwing 72 of his 103 pitches for strikes against West Rusk.
Rusk’s J.D. Thompson struck out eight and walked one in five innings, and teammate Mason Cirkel fanned eight with no walks in five innings as the Roughriders picked up a pair of run-run victories.
Hitting
Pine Tree’s Matthew Lummus went 4-for-5 with four RBI, a run scored and a walk for the week.
Hallsville’s Logan Jones went 4-for-5 with three walks, two RBI and four runs scored in two games. Teammate Garrett Smith was 3-for-6 with a run scored, six RBI and two walks.
Carthage’s Connor Cuff was 6-for-8 with a double, triple, five RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases for the week.
Gladewater’s Zachary Polanco went 6-for-7 with a walk, two stolen bases, five RBI and a double in two games.
Tatum’s Reese Milam went 2-for-3 with a home run against West Rusk.
Rusk’s Trey Devereaux went 5-for-5 with two doubles, four stolen bases and four runs scored in two games. Teammate Will Dixon was 4-for-8 with an RBI. Tarrant Sunday and J.D. Thompson both went 3-for-6, with Sunday driving in three runs and scoring twice and Thompson crossing the plate four times.