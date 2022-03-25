Tatum’s Jayden Boyd and Beckville’s Ryan Harris, who helped lead their respective teams to regional tournament berths, earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-State honors with the release of the association’s yearly awards on Friday.
Boyd, who averaged 21 points and 10.2 rebounds, was a Class 3A selection, and Harris, who also averaged a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, earned Class 2A honors.
The TABC also named all-region players, and the area was well-represented on that list.
Girls
Paris Beard, Mount Pleasant (5A, Region II); Madyson Tate, Gilmer (4A, Region II); Jakiyah Bell, Gladewater (3A, Region II); Jordyn Warren, Hawkins (2A, Region III).
Boys
Payton Chism, Mount Pleasant (5A, Region II); Aidan Anthony, Tatum (3A, Region II); Jayden Boyd, Tatum (3A, Region II); Kendric Malone, Tatum (3A, Region II); Jakardan Davidson, Jefferson (3A, Region II); Breydan Pobuda, Sabine (3A, Region II); Zay Thomas, Waskom (3A, Region II); Brian Williams, White Oak (3A, Region II); Ryan Harris, Beckville (2A, Region III); D.J. Rockwell, Beckville (2A, Region III); J’Koby Williams, Beckville (2A, Region III); Jordan Sample, Avinger (Class A, Region III); Cade Walker, Avinger (Class A, Region III).