About two springs ago, Jonathan Branch moved to Waskom where he got his first taste of varsity football.
“Just the excitement and the adrenaline running through you when you get a tackle or make a good block,” Branch said when asked what drew him to the game.
Branch is now a senior captain and plays on both the defensive and offensive lines for the Wildcats.
“He’s been a really good addition to the football team,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said of Branch. “He’s a great kid. He never says a word, ever. He just plays hard and does anything that we ask him to do. He’s always here.”
Branch had no complaints, even if he meant switching positions.
“We started him at tight end and we needed help on the offensive line and he never questioned it at all,” Keeling added. “He just said, ‘Coach, I’ll do it,’ and he’s been real good at it.”
“I went from fullback to tight end to tackle, just whatever the team needed,” Branch said. “It’s (playing on the line) fun. I like hitting people.”
The senior lineman has no problem with his teammates getting racking up the stats because of his blocks.
“I know the skill positions get more fame than linemen but I’m happy to enjoy the time with them,” Branch said. “It’s great to cheer them on and seeing them run down the field for a 60-yard touchdown. It’s great. It means I did my job. At the end of the game they thank all the linemen.”
Branch said he and the Wildcats have a strong chemistry.
“They accepted me as soon as I came here,” he recalls of when he first joined the Wildcats. “It was like a brother hood. We always stick together like family, get behind each other.”
Branch said he gets a lot of motivation from the fans, even if the crow is at 50-percent capacity.
“I get a lot (of motivation, just seeing them cheer,” he offered. “Every time we score, I celebrate and look up and see them jumping up and down.”
Branch knows his teammates look to him, a senior captain, for senior leadership.
“Sometimes,” he said when asked if he ever gets vocal. “I’m more of a quiet, lead-by (example) guy.”
He added, one lesson he has learned from football is, “Keep pushing. You’re going to fail but after you fail, get back up. I’m one that will push you. I want to make you better and do the right things, not just on the field but off the field too.”
Even though this is Branch’s final year as a high school athlete, he’s not ready to be done with athletics.
“If I can get a scholarship, I’ll take a scholarship any day but I’ll probably go to college to be an athletic trainer,” he explained. “I really want to stay in sports. I either want to become a coach or an athletic trainer.”
As for right now, Branch and his Wildcats are 3-0 overall, 1-0 in district play and are hoping to remain undefeated with a win tonight over the 3-1 Hughes Springs Mustangs.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Waskom’s Jimmy E. Cox Stadium.