When his high school career is all said and done, A’Derrian Brooks hopes to be remembered as both serious and funny.
“I hope to be remembered as one of the funniest but serious ones as well,” he said. “I want to be remembered as a good kid. I want people to say, ‘He was good. He was a dog.’”
When asked who the biggest jokester on Marshall’s varsity football team is, Brooks said, “If it ain’t me, it’s probably our safety, DQ, Daqavion Jackson. We copy the coaches. We’re always making jokes. I always try to make jokes and make people laugh, help settle down.”
Some might argue one can’t be known as being funny and serious and others might say you can’t be known for playing offense and defense, but Brooks, a wide receiver for the Mavericks, has also made his presence known on defense at the cornerback position.
“He’s a workhorse,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of Brooks. “He works his tail off in practice. He puts himself in good positions to make plays in games. Obviously, he plays both ways, like last week in Whitehouse in his first game starting at corner and wide receiver, he had a touchdown on offense. He had a pick on defense. He’s locked into what the coaches are asking of him and he does it to the best of his ability. He’s been really fun to coach. He plays with a lot of effort and on top of that effort, he’s a really talented kid so he produces really good results.”
“The last touchdown I scored, a big drive to get us back in the game,” Brooks said. “That was probably one of the biggest plays right there.”
That was Brooks’ third touchdown catch of the season as he currently has 15 catches for 217 yards. He and his Mavericks own an overall record of 3-4 and a District 9-5A Division II record of 1-3 as they prepare for tonight’s homecoming game, Brooks’ final high school homecoming game.
“My expectation is just to give it all in my last year,” Brooks said. “The rest of the season, I promise, when we get a chance to play, I’ll give it my all and leave it all on the field.”
The senior wide receiver and defensive back said he has learned lessons from those losses.
“What I’ve learned from the losses is we’ve got to start winning because that’s how we’ll be losing, we come out a little slower but if we come out fast, nine times out of 10, we’ll win if we play with full effort the whole game,” he explained.
Brooks said he’s grateful for the fans who have stuck with the Mavs through thick and thin.
“When we started losing a lot of people started leaving,” he said. So for the fans that are still here, that’s a big motivation to keep playing. At least somebody cares. For the fans that are still here, we thank them. That’s a big motivation to know that people still believe in us.”
Tonight’s homecoming game between Marshall and Mount Pleasant is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.marshallisd.com. All fans are required to self screen, wear a mask on school property and practice social distancing. The Clear Bag Policy is in effect.