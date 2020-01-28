A few days have passed and the tragic news of Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, is still shocking.
I was driving around Longview on Sunday afternoon when a text popped up on my phone that read, “Colby Bryant died in a crash.”
My initial thought was, “That can’t mean ‘Kobe’ Bryant. There’s no way.”
I then began to rack my brain trying to think of who ‘Colby’ Bryant might be, but nothing was coming, and the only thing I could think at that point was surely I read the text wrong.
As I continued driving and scanning the radio while looking for a good stopping point to look online to confirm it, I got a phone call from a friend. I asked him if he had heard of it and he said he hadn’t but he hadn’t watched any TV or been online yet. Somehow though, the fact he didn’t know anything made me think someone out there had posted false information.
So for a few seconds, I felt good, like maybe there was a chance Kobe was still alive.
But then I got a phone call from another friend and the very second I saw his name pop up, I knew that hope was a false one. I knew Kobe Bryant had died.
My day was filled with more texts, phone calls and watching news coverage of the tragedy.
“Can you remember a more shocking death of a famous person,” one of my brothers asked in a group text.
“Michael Jackson” was one name thrown out there as a maybe, as was “Robin Williams,” but in the sports world, nobody and nothing came even close.
Just hours before, on Saturday night, LeBron James passed Kobe on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and Bryant congratulated James in his last-ever tweet.
We watched Bryant’s entire career unfold. I’ll never forget him as a teenager in the league, with his big afro, establishing himself as one of the best players in the league. Despite playing in the NBA for two decades, his career went by in a flash. It wasn’t long enough, and unfortunately, his life wasn’t either.
As sports fans, we don’t expect these kinds of things to happen to athletes. Because of how great people like Bryant were and are on the court or field, we often forget they are finite human beings.
The news became even more tragic when we learned that his daughter was on board with him. She had her whole life ahead of her and was following her father’s footsteps to greatness.
I can’t help but picture what the scene must have been like as the helicopter was going down. I imagine a lot of screaming, crying and embracing. Even though I wasn’t there, I think it goes without saying that daddy and daughter took advantage of their final moments on earth to tell each other what they meant to one another, to say “I love you” while they still could.
We should allow this tragic event to serve as a reminder to us all to do the same, whether through actions, words or both, because life is too short and can be taken from any of us and our loved ones at any time.
Thoughts and prayers go out to members of the Bryant family and their friends in this tragic time.