Marshall kicker Buck Buchanan is one of the select few athletes who have been invited to participate in the 2020 Kicking World National Showcase, set to take place Saturday and Sunday when he’ll compete other high school kickers from around the country.
“It’s the national showcase,” Buchanan explained. “I think there are right around 90-95 guys who got invited. There were like 1,400 kids or so to choose from. They have regional showcases and training camps and they have competitions at both the regionals and the training camps, so if you perform well enough, like in the 10 percent of the camps, the top three or four guys usually, then you get invited.”
This is Buchanan’s second year to be invited but as he was chosen last year as a sophomore at Hallsville High School. However, due to an injury, he was unable to showcase his talents in the competition.
“Last year I actually fractured a vertebrae in my back so I didn’t get to participate,” Buchanan explained. “I’m excited for it this year though.”
As excited as he is for the opportunity, however, Marshall’s kicker is more focused on doing whatever it takes to help his team win on senior night tonight to punch its picket to the postseason.
“We’ve got to execute on offense,” Buchanan said. “Our defense has been steady and consistent all year at holding teams that usually score 50-plus, to below 30 points. If our offense can execute, I think we can win.”
The Mavericks were originally scheduled to take on Buchanan’s former team in Hallsville a week ago but the Bobcats forfeited due to COVID-19.
The week prior to that saw Marshall come away with a 26-7 win over Mount Pleasant as the junior kicker split the uprights on a career-long 41-yard field goal and went 3-for-3 on extra points.
He’s currently 25-of-26 on the season for extra points and has made three field goals. He also handles the punting and kickoff duties as fans in attendance have come to expect his kickoffs to go through the end zone for the touchback.
“Buck’s been an absolute weapon for us, a great kid to coach,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “He really fit into the locker room nicely and made an immediate strong impact. He’s consistent. He’s a weapon. He’s calm, collected. No situation is too big for him. He’s been constant and great for us.”
Buchanan’s love for kicking started with soccer and just went from there.
“Summer going into eighth grade is when I really started to get fairly serious about it,” Buchanan recalls.
“I had always played soccer when I was younger. I started that when I was about 3 and whenever it came to little league (football), they lined us up and whoever kicked the furthest was the kicker and I kicked it the furthest. You tend to like things you’re good at and I was pretty good at it so I stuck with it.”
He stuck with it to the point where he has been invited to showcase his talents on national stage.
“Buck is going to do great,” Griedl said. “I imagine he’ll finish in the top tier of the competition happening this weekend. He’s extremely talented and works hard and that stuff pays off with things like this.”
Until then though, he’s focused on tonight’s game and even though it’s his team’s last home game of the season, he’s hoping to help extend their season into the postseason.
“I think we’re more excited than anything right now, especially after coming off the Mount Pleasant win and plus, it’s our last home game, it’s win or go home,” Buchanan said. “I think we’ve got a pretty positive attitude. We’re pretty fired up about it.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game between Marshall and Nacogdoches is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.