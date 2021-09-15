Hemphill quarterback Omarion Smith was among six players who earned Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.
Now in its 16th year, the program recognizes outstanding student/athletes based on their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Joining Smith, the Class 3A winner, as Week 3 honorees are North Garland quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe in 6A, Paetow running back Jacob Brown in 5A, Caddo Mills quarterback Jason Thomason in 4A, Eldorado quarterback Korbin Covarrubiaz in 2A and Midland Christian quarterback Ryver Rodriguez for private schools.
Nwawuihe, a sophomore, sent the game against Berkner into overtime with a 4-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion with 36 seconds left and ended the game with a 1-yard run in OT. He accounted for 393 yards and eight touchdowns — four rushing and four passing — in a 57-51 win.
Brown carried 18 times for 294 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-14 win over Richmond Foster.
Thomason completed 29 of 47 passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns and carried 10 times for 118 yards and two scores in a win over Canton.
Smith completed 10 of 13 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns and carried 13 times for 200 yards and two more scores in a win over West Sabine.
Covarrubiaz accounted for 48 points in his team’s 56-29 win over Coahoma. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 379 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for 51 yards and a TD, converted three two-pointers and had eight tackles on defense.
Rodriguez completed 17 of 32 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards and two more scores in a win over Boerne.