Week five of the high school football season produced more memorable performances, and six student athletes have been honored as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honorees.
The award, now in its 17th season, honors athletes for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Picking up top accolades this week were San Angelo Central quarterback Tyler Hill in 6A, Melissa quarterback Trever Ham in 5A, Silsbee receiver Dre’lon Miller in 4A, Brady quarterback Hayden Baronet in 3A, Granger running back/linebacker D.J. McClelland in 2A and Bishop Dunne quarterback Shandon King for private schools.
Hill completed a 40-yard touchdown pass as time expired to lift his team to a 63-61 win over Abilene. He finished the night completing 18 of 26 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 23 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns.
Ham passes for 361 yards and seven touchdowns before the half and finished the night 15 of 21 for 433 yards and eight scores in a 56-21 win over Terrell.
Miller caught nine passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, had six carries for 131 yards and two scores and recorded a sack on defense in a win over West Orange-Stark.
Baronet carried 17 times for 179 yards and five touchdowns, completed 18 of 29 passes for 231 yards and two scores and added 10 tackles, an interception, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup on defense in a win over Christoval.
McClelland carried nine times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, returned an interception for a TD and had kickoff returns of 85 and 82 yards for scores in a win over Bruni.
King passed for a pair of touchdowns and carried 15 times for 303 yards and four scores in a win over St. Pius X Catholic School.