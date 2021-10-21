Eastlake running back Elijah Uribe turned in a record-setting day to lead his team to victory, earning Class 6A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors for Week 8 of the season.
Other weekly winners were Port Neches-Groves running back Koby Trahan in 5A, El Campo running back/defensive back Rueben Owens in 4A, Jim Ned running back/linebacker Xavier Wishert in 3A, Seymour quarterback/defensive back Keegan Gilbreath in 2A and Houston St. Thomas quarterback Jake Wright for private schools.
Now in its 16th season the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program honors players for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Uribe carried 45 times for 292 yards and seven touchdowns and caught four passes for 55 yards and another TD in a 59-41 win over Eastwood. The eight total touchdowns is an Eastlake school record.
Trahan carried 28 times for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-40 win over Kingwood Park.
Owens rushed for 342 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries in a 69-47 win over Brazosport.
Wishert carried 20 times for 313 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Wall.
Johnson rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, completed 14 of 24 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns, added three two-point conversions and recorded seven tackles on defense in a 56-34 win over Axtel.
Gilbreath completed 17 of 28 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 172 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in his team’s win over Olney. He also recorded 10 tackles.
Wright completed 26 of 34 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-14 win over San Antonio Antonian College Prep.