HALLSVILLE – Jefferson’s Kenneth Ross dropped 23 points to lead his Bulldogs to a 57-47 win over the Waskom Wildcats in the 3A Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night at Hallsville High School.
The Bulldogs advance with an overall record of 25-10 while Waskom’s season comes to an end with a final record of 21-9.
Jakardan Davidson was next in line in scoring for Jefferson with 11 points. Chris Love dropped in nine points while CJ Bowman and Dylan Washington each scored six points. Eric Burns finished the night with two points.
Jayvis Jones led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points. Diego Smith was right behind him with 16. Zay Thomas and Tyler Davis each scored three points while Daveon Williams scored two.
Ross came up with an early still and took it the other way for the first two points of the game. Washington drained a three to give the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead before Ross scored his second bucket of the night. Smith put the Wildcats on the scoreboard with a layup. Jones made it a one-possession game just seconds before Smith went 1-of-2 from the line to make the score 7-5 in favor of Jefferson.
Jones then knocked down a pair of free throws to tie it up at 7-7 as the two teams headed to the second quarter.
Ross scored the first point of the second quarter from the foul line. He scored the next two points when he tossed in a layup to make it a three-point game. Jones’ scored on back-to-back Waskom possessions to give the Wildcats their first lead of the night, 11-10. An and-one by Davison put the Bulldogs back front. Two more trips to the foul line gave Jefferson a six-point before a pair of field goals spread the lead to 21-11 and forced Waskom to call timeout.
After the timeout, Washington drained a shot from beyond the arc. Davidson hit two free throws before Jones scored the final points of the first half at the buzzer, making the halftime score 26-13.
Miles went 2-for-2 from the line to score the first two points of the second half but Davidson knocked down a three on the other end of the court. That made the score 29-15. Washington drained yet another three moments later to put Jefferson up 34-19. After a layup from Burns, Smith came away with an old-fashioned three-point play and that was followed up with a bucket from Ross. That made the score 40-24.
Smith banked in a shot before Ross scored the last points of the quarter at the buzzer to make the score 42-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Smith knocked down a jumper to score the first points of the fourth quarter. That was followed by a bucket from Ross and one from Love. Feaster drained a three for the Wildcats. After a pair of Jefferson free throws, Thomas added a three of his own. Love tipped in a shot before Davis drained a three. Jones’ layup put Waskom within single digits.
A technical foul went against Waskom and that led to Jefferson taking a 54-43 lead. A quick trip down the other end of the court resulted in a layup by Jones to make it a 54-45 score. Ross went 2-for-2 from the line before another layup from Feaster made it a six-point game again. Waskom called its final timeout with 12 seconds remaining. Ross scored the final point from the line to seal up the 57-47 win.
The Bulldogs will take on the winner of Ponder and Madison in the Regional Semifinals on Friday.