TYLER — Not only are Carthage and Gilmer ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in Class 4A Division II, but the Bulldogs and Buckeyes also occupy the top two spots in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 heading into their showdown Friday night in Carthage.
Longview, Texas High and Chapel Hill round out the top five of the large-school rankings.
Henderson joined the poll after a 56-0 win over Spring Hill.
In Class 3A/2A/TAPPS, Tatum remained a unanimous No. 1 selection. West Rusk jumped into the No. 2 spot, followed by Mount Vernon, Timpson and Waskom.
Bullard Brook ill and White Oak — both 3-1 — moved into the top 15.
There are multiple ranked matchups this week, starting with Gilmer at Carthage. Also on tap are No. 11 Athens at No. 5 Chapel Hill, No. 10 Gladewater at No. 1 Tatum, No. 9 Troup at No. 2 West Rusk and No. 12 Winnsboro at No. 14 Mineola.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.