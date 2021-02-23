HALLSVILLE – After taking off about a week, Jefferson’s boys basketball team returned to action in Hallsville when it took on Sabine in the bi-district playoff matchup against Sabine as the Bulldogs came away with a 52-36 win.
Jefferson will advance to the next round with an overall record of 17-3 after going 11-3 in district play. Sabine’s season comes to an end with a final record of 10-10 overall after going 9-4 against district opponents.
Jakardian Davidson and Christian Shepard each had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Carlos Jackson was right behind them with 11 points. Josh Thomas scored seven while Malik Brasher, CJ Bowman, Zion Hopes and Dontavian Gardner all scored two points.
David Robinson and Breydan Pobuda each recorded 13 points to lead the Cardinals in scoring. Jackson Strait and Clayne Simmons tossed in three points apiece while Jason Alexander and Conner Tucker each finished the night with two points.
“Our defense in the first half was pretty dang good,” Jefferson head basketball coach Treston Dowell said. “We’ve just been on and off for some much and the guys got worn out. I should have probably rotated in a few more guys to keep the guys fresh. We had some guys cramping there at the end just because we’ve been off for a week. We played that Friday and now we’re playing Tuesday and we couldn’t even be in the gym so guys are trying to work their way back into shape. We had a decent workout yesterday. We’re just trying to get back into shape but unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of time to do it.”
Pobuda went 1-of-2 from the foul line to score the first point of the game. The next possession saw Davidson go 2-for-2 from the linen to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game. Alexander then found Pobuda for the assist to put the Cardinals back into the lead. That was short-lived however as Thomas came up with a steal and found Shepard for the assist. Each team made a trip to the free-throw line and each went 2-for-2.
That was followed by the two teams exchanging layups to put the BUlldags in the lead 8-7. Moments passed without either team adding to the scoreboard before Pobuda scored with less than a minute left. The seconds were ticking in the quarter when Bowman rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for the final two points of the first quarter to make the score 10-9 heading into the second.
Sabine was held to just two points in the second quarter. Davidson drained a three from the quarter to score the first points of the second quarter and Jackson added a layup to spread Jefferson’s lead to 15-9. After going 1-of-2 from the line, Thomas came up with a steal and finished the play off with a layup, giving the Bulldogs an 18-9 lead and forcing the Cardinals to call timeout with 4:40 left in the first half.
Jefferson went a combined 3-for-4 on their next two trips to the line before Shepard drained a shot from downtown. Pobuda then scored Sabine’s only points of the quarter to make the score 24-11 at the half.
Davidson scored the first points of the second half and was sent to the line where he complete the three-point play. Jackson added a three-point play when he launched a shot from beyond the arc in front of his own team’s bench, sending into the net to make the score 30-11. Robinson drained a three of his own on the other end of the court and the Bulldogs responded with a layup from Thomas.
The next points came when Jackson drained a shot from three-point range to give the Bulldogs their first lead of at least 20 points. A bucket from Thomas and another from Brasher gave the Bulldogs a 41-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Pobuda scored the first points of the fourth quarter on a reverse layup. Robinson added an and-one to put the Cardinals within 17 points. Simmons then launched a three from the corner to make the score 41-27 and force Jefferson to call timeout with 6:20 left on the clock. A jumper from Robinson moments later put the Cardinals within 14 points. Another reverse layup from Pobuda made the score 43-31 and forced Jefferson to call another timeout. After the timeout, Shepard went 2-for-2 from the line before Robinson did the same on the other end of court.
Shepard added a layup to give his team some breathing room. Robinson drained a three from the top of the key to make the score 47-36 with 1:19 remaining. Sabine came up with a steal after the timeout but was unable to capitalize off it. Gardner was sent to the foul line where he went 1-of-2. A defensive rebound by the Bulldogs led to a layup from Jackson and a possession later, a free throw from Gardner. Seven seconds remained when Jackson went 1-for-2 from the foul line to score the final point of the night, sealing up the 52-36 win.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the area round where they will take on Mineola.