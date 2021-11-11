PITTSBURG – Jefferson’s football team had its work cut out for it Thursday night at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg as it took on the unbeaten Mount Vernon Tigers, who defeated the Bulldogs 57-28 to stay perfect and advance to the area round of the playoffs.
The loss puts an end to Jefferson’s season with a final record of 5-6 overall after going 2-4 in district play. Mount Vernon advances with a record of 11-0 after going 7-0 against district opponents.
The two teams combined for 940 yards on the night. Jefferson rushed for 275 yards while passing for 155 for a total of 430. The Bulldogs came away with 21 first downs. Keith Smith led the rushing attack with 29 carries for 239 yards and one touchdown. Kenneth Ross had eight carries for 24 yards and one score. Chris Bowman went 14-of-32 for 55 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He connected with Erik Burns four times for 42 yards and one touchdown. He also found Caden Rutz for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
Mount Vernon finished the night with 510 yards total offense, 305 came through the air and 205 came on the ground. The Tigers had 24 first downs. Braden Bennett went 10-of-12 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Makenzie McGill led Mount Vernon’s rushing attack with 130 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Caydon Coffman had three carries for 16 yards and one touchdown but also led the receiving squad with six catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his total touchdown count to four on the night. Raif Famsay had three catches for 39 yards.
Jefferson moved the ball into Mount Vernon territory but was forced to punt on the first possession of the game.
The Tigers then had their turn at their first possession. They drove down the field and drew first blood when Bennett launched a pass to Coffman who juggled it in the corner of the end zone before completing the process of a catch and giving the Tigers the first points of the night. Adrian Diaz tacked on the extra point to make the score 7-0 with 5:49 left in the first quarter.
Bennett and Coffman connected again, this time on a flea-flicker that resulted in a 39-yard gain. However, Jefferson’s defense forced and recovered a fumble to give the ball back the Bulldogs, but Jefferson was forced to punt again.
Bennett found Coffman between the numbers as the receiver took it the rest of the way for a 53-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 10:08 left in the first half.
Coffman took his turn to throw a pass when he launched one to Lacy who McGill was on the receiving end for a 32-yard reception. That set up a three-yard run from McGill, making the score 21-0 with 8:11 remaining in the first half.
McGill made his second trip to the end zone just moments later when he went the distance from 36 yards to give Mount Vernon a four-touchdown lead with 5:18 to play until halftime.
Jefferson attempted to get on the scoreboard with a 34-yard field goal but it was no good. That left the Bulldogs trailing 28-0 at the half.
The two teams combined for 49 points in the third quarter. McGill punched it in from a yard out to score the first points of the second half. That put the Tigers up 35-0 with 937 left in the third.
Jefferson’s first possession of the second half came to an end with a Mount Vernon interception. That led to a two-yard touchdown run by Coffman. That put the Tigers up 42-0 with 7:17 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs forced and recovered a Mount Vernon fumble and managed to avoid the shout out on fourth-and-goal from the 11 when Bowman connected with Burns in the end zone. That made the score 42-7 with 4:44 to play in the third.
Jefferson’s defense came up with another loose ball and that led to Bowman finding Rutz in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown, making the score 42-14 at the 3:39-mark.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to strike again as Jaden Horton went 80 yards on the kickoff return to spread Mount Vernon’s lead to 49-14 with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
Keith Smith took a handoff and ran down the sideline for a 50-yard score, cutting Jefferson’s deficit to 49-20 with 1:28 left in the third quarter.
Bennet found Coffman again and the receiver juked and shook off defenders and ran to the end zone for a 60-yard score. Raif Ramsay found Adrian Diaz for the 2-point conversion to make the score 57-20 with 69 seconds left in the third.
Smith took off for a 65-yard run but was caught from behind at the 11-yard line. A couple plays later, Ross was in the end zone on a 5-yard run. Bowman then found Dylan Washington for the 2-point conversion. That made the score 57-28 with 6:55 left in the game.
Those were the final points of the game as the Tigers went on to seal the 57-28 win. They will take on the winner of Groesbeck and Whitney.