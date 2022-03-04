PROSPER — Jefferson could not overcome a 24-6 deficit by the end of the first quarter of Friday night’s Class 3A Region II boys basketball semifinal at Prosper High School, and ultimately ended its 2021-2022 campaign with a 97-32 loss. The Bulldogs finish their run as regional semifinalists with a 25-11 season record.
The Bulldogs were later outscored 34-12, 20-5 and 19-9 in the final three periods. Junior Kenneth “KJ” Ross and junior Chris “CJ” Bowman both led them with seven-point individual outings. The Dogs also received six points from senior Jakardan Davidson, five points from senior Dylan Washington, four points from junior Ronald “RJ” Garrett Jr., and three points from junior Erik “EJ” Burns.
Dallas Madison leaned on multiple double-digit scorers to earn Friday’s 65-point win. Senior forward Larell Wright led the charge with a game-high 28 points, and sophomore guard Kardae Turner and senior guard Pierre Hunter and followed with 17 and 15 points respectively.
Friday’s win improved the Trojans’ season record to 34-6. They will face the 29-5 Tatum Eagles at the same Prosper High School site during Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final.