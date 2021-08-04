Two days of football practice are in the books for the Jefferson Bulldogs, a team that went 3-7 overall and 1-5 against district opponents in 2020.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who have been waiting for an opportunity,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said. “They’ve been waiting, been waiting and been waiting. Now, here you go.”
Jimmerson added that his team’s practice starts by going back to the basics.
“We kind of approach it like there’s no carry over,” he offered. “We assume they remember nothing and start with the basic fundamentals. We’re installing every play. By the end of the week, our goal is to have everything installed and then we’ll start building on what we feel like the kids do well.”
On Friday, Aug. 13, the Bulldogs are slated to go up against someone other than themselves when they take on the Waskom Wildcats in a scrimmage at home. Six days later, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Jefferson will play host in its second scrimmage against the Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets.
Jefferson is slated to kick off the season Friday, Aug. 27 at home against the Pittsburg Pirates. The Bulldogs will play four games and have a bye before opening up District 6-3A play on the road against the White Oak Roughnecks.