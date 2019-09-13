CARTHAGE — Kai Horton went 20-of-29 for five touchdowns Friday night to lead the Bulldogs to a 38-6 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday night.
Carthage advances to 3-0 on the year, while the Mavericks are in search of their first win with a record of 0-3.
The Mavericks came up with 195 yards total offense with 108 coming on the ground and 87 through the air and came away with eight first downs.
Four players lined up behind center for the Mavericks. Savion Williams went 1-of-3 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown.
He also led the ground attack by rushing for 40 yards on seven carries. Demarcus Williams had two catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.
Carthage finished the night with 426 yards of offense, 191 of which came on the ground and 235 through the air and finished the night with 28 first downs.
Kelvontay Dixon had five catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Graig McNew caught a 28-yard touchdown pass and Kel Williams made two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown.
Carthage received the opening kickoff. The Bulldogs were converted a fourth down to keep the opening drive alive. Two plays later, Horton threw a 28-yards strike to McNew to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 8:39 remaining in the opening quarter.
Marshall’s third offensive play saw the Mavericks score their first points of the night when Savion Williams went long to Demarcus Williams.
The receiver made a leaping catch over the defender and went the rest of the way to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown.
The extra point was unsuccessful, making the score of 7-6 with 6:48 left in the first quarter.
The Mavericks’ defense forced the Bulldogs to punt on the next possession.
Marshall’s offense moved the ball but not enough to avoid having to punt back to Carthage.
Carthage added to its lead when it was forced with fourth-and-goal from the nine yard line.
Horton tossed a fade into the end zone as Dixon went up and grabbed it and got a foot down in the end zone for the touchdown.
That spread the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-6 with 7:09 left in the first half.
With just 37 seconds until halftime, Phillips split the uprights for a 32-yard field goal, making the score 17-6 at the break. Carthage had 221 yards of total offense in the first half as the Mavericks had 86.
The first touchdown of the second half came when Horton found Kel Williams for a 7-yard score, spreading Carthage’s lead to 24-6 with 5:07 remaining in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs continued to pour it on when Horton and Dixon connected for an eight-yard score to make it a 31-6 lead with 2:58 left in the third.
Horton launched a pass downfield as he took a hit. That pass landed between the numbers and in the hands of Dixon for a 69-yard score.
That spread the Bulldogs’ lead to 38-6 with 9:57 remaining. That was the final score of the night as the Bulldogs sealed up the 38-6 win.
Carthage is slated to return to action Friday when it play host to Gilmer.
Marshall enters its bye week and will return to action to open up district play at home against Lindale on Friday, Sept. 27.