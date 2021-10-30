Texas Lutheran’s football team spoiled ETBU’s homecoming by defeating the Tigers 20-13 at Ornelas Stadium Saturday. The Tigers are now .500 with an overall record of 4-4 and an American Southwest Conference record of 3-4. Texas Lutheran is 3-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
“We didn’t score when we had the opportunity to score and we didn’t stop them when we should have stopped them,” ETBU head football coach Brian Mayper said. “They executed and we didn’t execute when we had to execute. That’s the game of football.”
Each team came away with 21 first downs on the day. TLU rushed for 249 yards and threw for 103 to finish the day with 352 yards total offense. Seth Cosme led ETBU’s passing game by going 9-of-166 for103 yards and one touchdown. He also had 17 carries for 86 yards. DaKory Willis had 82 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Jacob Forton had three catches for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Troy Yowman led ETBU under center by going 17-of-33 for 196 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had 10 carries for 25 yards and one score. Josh Lister led ETBU’s ground attack by going 61 yards on nine carries. Hallsville native Semaj Boyd led the receiving squad with five catches for 91 yards and one touchdown. Tariq Gray caught five passes for 53 yards.
ETBU’s first drive came to an end when Ian Ochoa picked off Yowman’s pass. The Tigers then forced a TLU to punt on its first possession. That led to a 40-yard pass from Yowman to Semaj Boyd for the touchdown. Alberto Garcia tacked on the extra point to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 12:43 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs came up empty on another drive when they missed a field goal but moments later, split the uprights on a 21-yard field goal to make the score 7-3.
Yowman helped spread his team’s lead with a two-yard quarterback keeper. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 13-3.
The final points of the first half came on another Ocampo field goal, this one coming from 30 yards out to cut the Tigers’ lead to a touchdown, making the halftime score 13-6.
The Bulldogs received the ball to start the second half and went 50 yards on three plays when Willis found the end zone on a 42-yard sprint to the end zone. The extra point tied up the game 13 apiece.
ETBU was unable to break the tie before TLU who found the end zone on a 10-yard screen pass from Cosme to Forton to cap off a 10-play, 69-yard drive. That gave the Bulldogs a 20-13 lead.
The Tigers got the ball to the TLU one-yard line for first-and-goal before being held to fourth down. The Tigers lined up to go for it on fourth down before a false start set them back five yards. ETBU then went for it from the six-yard line before Sultan Abdullah intercepted a pass in the end zone to put an end to the Tigers’ drive.
The Bulldogs held on to their lead to win 20-13.
ETBU will return to action Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on Sul Ross State on the road. TLU will take on Southwestern on the road.