HALLSVILLE — Four quarters weren’t enough to determine a winner in Friday night’s area matchup between Jefferson and Mineola in Hallsville as they headed to overtime where the Bulldogs escaped the Yellow Jackets with a 56-52 win to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.
“I told them we’ve got to maintain what we do best,” Jefferson boys head basketball coach Gary Dunn said. “We play defense, we’ve got to communicate, we’ve got to get into our assignments and we’ve got to come down, pass the ball and play as a team. I had to pull one of my starters in the second half so we could have a defensive effort but we’ve been that type of team all year. We’ve been in close battles all year and most of them, we’ve prevailed. It’s just a matter of focus and effort and let’s get the job done.”
KJ Ross led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points. Jakardan Davidson and CJ Bowman each tossed in 10 points. Erik Burns scored nine. Dylan Washington tossed in six while Chris love came away with two points and Trenton Miles finished with one.
Mineola’s TJ Moreland was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. Next in line was Dawson Pendergrass with 14. Hunter Vandover scored seven while Xzavien Lipscomb recorded six. Brekeilyn Martin and Braydon Alley each scored two.
Bowman drained a jumper to score the first points of the game. Vandover drained a long two to tie up the score. Pendeergrass fought his way down low toward the basket before Vandover drained a three to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-2 lead. Burns rebounded a missed shot and banked in a shot of his own to make it a one-possession game. Moreland drained a jumper to bring the lead back up to five. A bucket from Burns was followed by a three from Moreland. Bowman tossed it in for two before Davidson came up with a steal and layup to put Jefferson within two points.
Ross spun to the basket and dropped it in for two to tie it up. He also drew the foul and was sent to the line where he completed the three-point play to give the Bulldogs their first lead. Bowman’s reverse layup made it a five-point lead. Ross drained a jumper at the final seconds of the first quarter to give Jefferson a 17-12 lead going into the second.
The first points of the second quarter came from three-point range. Lipscomb was fouled on the shot and completed the four-point play to make it a one-point game. Garrett came up with a steal and took it back for two. Jefferson’s next possession saw Bowman battle down low to make the score 21-16. Davidson went a combined 4-for-4 in his next two trips to the line. Ross scored on a fast-break layup but the next points went to Mineola. Martin went 2-for-2 from the line and Lipscomb and Vandover each came away with a field goal to put the Yellow Jackets within three point at the half, 27-24.
Ross used another spin move to get to the basket to score the first points of the second half. Mineola responded with a bucket down low from Pendergrass. Moments later, Pendergrass went 2-for-2 from the line to make it a one-point game. Burns went 1-for-2 on his next trip to the line moments before tossing in a jumper to make it a four-point game. Pendergrass cut his team’s deficit in half and a couple possessions later, tied it up at 32 with about three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
A bucket from Ross broke the tie but Moreland put his team back up with an and-one, making the score 35-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Pendergrass rebounded a miss shot and put it back up for the first two points of the fourth quarter to give his team a 37-34 lead. The Bulldogs were down by one before Bowman put them back in the lead but Moreland’s bucket forced yet another lead change and added two free throws. Ross came up with a loose ball before closing the gap with a layup. That made the score 41-40 in favor of the Yellow Jackets. Mineola called timeout with 2:43 remaining. Moreland drove the lane for two to make it a three-point game. Ross dirbble around and took another jumper that found its way into the net. He was sent to the line where he completed the three-point play to tie the game up at 43 with 63 seconds to play.
Moreland knocked down a jumper to put his team up 45-43. There were 14 seconds left when Davidson was sent to the foul line to shoot two. He made them both to tie the game up at 45 with 14 seconds to play. The ball went out of bounds and to the Bulldogs with 1.9 seconds left. The Bulldogs took one last shot at the buzzer of regulation. It bounced off the backboard but not into the rim. The two teams headed to overtime.
Pendergrass made the first two points of overtime from the free throw line but just seconds later, Washington drained a three. The two exchanged buckets and the Bulldogs went 1-for-2 from the line to take a 51-49 lead with 46 seconds to play. Trenton Miles stole an inbounds pass and that led to a bucket from Burns to give Jefferson a four-point lead.
Davidson added a couple free throws to make it a six-point game. Moreland cut Jefferson’s lead in half with a shot from downtown. A free throw made it a two-possession game as the Bulldogs held on to win 56-52.
“I’m proud of them because people doubted them and said they wouldn’t be able to get here,” Dunn said. “I’m so proud of them.”
Jefferson will take on the winner of Quitman and Waskom.