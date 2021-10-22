Marshall’s Beau Burris has eight catches for 48 yards this season but for the senior wide receiver, the joy goes far beyond statistics.
“The best thing is when we go in Saturday to watch film and the coaches are pointing out everything we did right,” Burris said. “That’s the best feeling. What (head football) coach (Jake) Griedl has been talking to us about is downfield blocking. We’ll watch film and see all four of the receivers running downfield and blocking four our running back, allowing him to go 70 yards to score, and coach telling us how good that was is the best feeling in the world.”
This is Burris’ first year on varsity. He worked during the offseason to gain speed and weight in order to make the varsity squad his senior season.
“Last year I was about 140 pounds,” Burris recalls. “I was tiny. I gained about 25 pounds in the offseason, got bigger, did what I did and we practiced all the time. We were out here running routs, working on speed. It’s so much more relaxed. I had so much fun on JV but after that was over, I was like, ‘I have to step it up. I have to get right, start working out more, start running routes more, get faster.’”
“He’s a hard worker,” Griedl said of Burris. “He does everything we ask him to do. He’s a tough kid. He plays bigger than his size. He’s a high-effort kid. He’s good at finding his way on the field and makes plays when he needs to make plays. He leads by his actions. He does a good job of controlling the guys who hang with him. He’s a constant voice at practice. I’m really pleased with his progression throughout his high school career to be able to get to the point where he is now and be a good help. He has started multiple games for us in the slot. That’s a testament to his work ethic and his energy that he puts into his craft.”
“I’m always trying to get everybody to do their best, like in the weight room, that’s one of the things that people try to take off but if you actually put in the work, you will see the results,” Burris said.
Football has been part of Burris’ life for as long as he can remember, whether it’s watching the Dallas Cowboys with his family or suiting up for the Mavericks, the game has taught him valuable life lessons that go beyond the gridiron.
“Work your hardest,” he said “That’s probably for everybody here. Everything we do is ‘work your hardest, effort, effort, effort.”
It’s effort to which Burris attributes his Mavericks’ overall record of 4-3 and District 9-5A DII record of 3-1.
“In the offseason we’d go outside and it would be 25 degrees and raining,” he recalls. “We’d go out there and we had red dots painted and we had to do everything right. We’d do all of our stretches and if one of us messed up on our stretches or one of us didn’t clap, or one of us didn’t Mav up, we’d start from the beginning. So us getting on each other, we just became brothers.
“I want to win out, go 7-3 and shock everyone, especially since we weren’t even supposed to make the playoffs,” Burris added. “So to finish second in district and get a home playoff game, that’d be great.”
Proving doubters wrong fuels the fire all the more for Burris and the Mavericks.
“Even the first game when we played Pine Tree, we proved all the doubters wrong,” he said. “That was crazy to me. It’s an insane feeling. I don’t know how to explain it.”
Burris and the Mavs will return to action tonight when they take on the Mount Pleasant Tigers on the road. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Sam Parker Field.