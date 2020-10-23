Brent Burris has waited for this moment for a long time – to become the starting quarterback of the Marshall Mavericks. He awaited his turn for three seasons and last year as a junior, when the team made a quarterback change, Burris continued to wait as he watched Savion Williams transition from wide receiver to quarterback.
“It sucked but I learned a lot from Savion,” Burris said. “Of course he went to TCU but I learned a lot from him and what he was doing.”
As soon as the season was over for the Mavericks, Burris made his goal clear – he was going to be the starter as a senior.
“After the Huntsville game, that night he walked in here and said he’s going to be ready and he’s going to be the guy,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl recalls. “I encouraged him in that moment and for the next eight months, he proved that to be true every single day, whether it was throwing, working out, running, doing what we asked him to do on the track even though he wasn’t necessarily having a bunch of success, it was more about him getting out and competing, putting himself out on a limb to ultimately have success or fail and compete within that moment. He handled that extremely well.”
Two weeks ago, in Marshall’s final non-district game at McKinney North, Burris set a school record for most passing yards in a single game as he went 22-of-34 for 440 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
“I found out the next day,” Burris said. “My dad texted me, ‘I think you broke the school record.’ I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ He said, ‘Yeah coach Griedl posted it on Twitter.’”
“I kind of figured it out on the long trip home,” Griedl said. “I don’t think we were paying attention to it. I think we were just kind of taking advantage of what the defense gave us and that’s what’s special about Brent is he’s truly a student of the game. We scored 48 points and 21 of those points, he checked us out of a play into the right play based on the coverage and based on the defensive look. That’s what he brings to the table. We prepare him with checks all week and we prepare him with audibles and things he’s got to key, he’s done an outstanding job checking and seeing those things and putting us into successful situations and then he operates. At the end of the game, I wasn’t surprised that he did that just because based on what they did defensively, that’s what was there and he did a great job of executing out the game plan based on what they were giving us.”
“My O-line blocked for me and my receivers, when I put it in their hands, they just made it work,” Burris added. “They made me look better than I actually am. They did all the work for me.”
Becoming the starting quarterback naturally required Burris to take on a larger leadership role, a role he has fully embraced.
“I lead by actions,” he said. “I feel like whatever I do, the team will follow me. If I show what the right thing to do is, I believe they’ll follow behind me. If anything goes bad, just stay positive. Don’t let anything get you down. If you stay positive, they’ll stay positive too.”
So far this season, Burris has thrown for about 800 yards, seven touchdowns and only three interceptions. When asked what his biggest strength is, he simply said, “my brain.”
“I’m not the most athletic person in the world but if you can scheme a team and use your brain find out what they’re going to do, you can pretty much do anything,” Burris said.
It probably doesn’t hurt that he spends about three hours a day watching film.
“I enjoy watching film,” he said. “It helps me go out there and not be surprised what they’re going to do because I pretty much know what they’re going to do.”
“He’s everything you want in terms of a kid that you coach,” Griedl said. “He’s a student of the game. He’s up here on Sundays with the coaches learning the game plan. He was up here this past Sunday learning the game plan for Pine Tree. That’s just the dedication he’s put into it. He likes the pressure. He’s learned to play with a chip on his shoulders, which most good quarterbacks find a chip to play with. That’s what makes him competitive.”
Marshall’s game against Pine Tree is tonight for the District 9-5A DII opener.
“Go 7-0 (in district play),” Burris said. “That’s the main goal but first we’ve got to beat Pine Tree. Our defense needs gets stops because their offense is very explosive and the offense has to score but I think we can score a lot though.”
Burris and his Mavericks are 2-1 heading into tonight’s game. After three games they have an average of 34.3 points per game. If you bet Burris and his Mavs, don’t be surprised if you’re proven wrong.
“We’ve had a lot of great athletes in Marshall, a long lineage of great quarterbacks here and then you’ve got little Brent Burris who pretty much said, ‘I’m going to prove people wrong and I can’t control what I can’t control,” Griedl offered. “’I can’t control that I’m five-foot-seven or five-foot-eight. I can’t control that I haven’t been a starter for three years. I can’t control this that and the other but I can control right now,’ and he has absolutely proven myself and a bunch of people wrong and he has done that it such a humbling way and to be honest, a convicting way that really challenges our coaches to see kids differently if you give them an opportunity to prove themselves rather than write them off. We’re just really, really pleased with Brent. I was talking with our offensive coordinator the other day and said it’s been really fun to coach him because he is so smart and so knowledgeable. There are really no limits to what you can coach him because he studies it, he learns it and he can handle it.”
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium.