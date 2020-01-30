Tonight will be the first district game for the Marshall boys soccer team under the direction of head coach Art Busha.
Busha started the soccer program at Sabine where he spent two years before moving over to Pine Tree last year before taking over as the head coach of the Mavericks. He’s no stranger to the game as he has coached all around the world.
“I coached seven years in Ecuador,” he said. “I coached in Washington, California, Nebraska, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona. I’ve been a college coach for 11 years. I’ve been a high school coach and a club coach for over 20-plus years. So I’ve been at it for close to 35 years.”
The coach said the key to a successful season for the Mavericks is simple – believe.
“The JV guys are doing very well because they believe they can win,” he said. “I’ve got a talented group of young men that really play together as a team. We’re undefeated right now. We’re 3-0 for the season. We’ve got a good crop.
“For the varsity, we’re 1-2 at this point,” he continued. “We missed two games because of circumstances beyond our control. Otherwise, we could have been 3-2. When I made the decision to come here, I saw a very good crop of players. The biggest challenge I had was, ‘Can they believe in themselves and play as a team and know that they can win?’ There is enough talent that they can win if they manifest it in a way that says, ‘Yes, we can do this.’”
Busha also saw the team’s potential in a scrimmage against Longview.
“We held them to 0-0 until a minute to go in the game,” he recalls. “I said, ‘Guys, you just proved you can handle a 6A team,’ and it took a good defense to do it. We didn’t have but two or three shots on goal. They had more shots than we did but our defense and our goalies did the job.
“So that’s the key. Can we slow them down and give ourselves to score a goal? Yes we can and we can win. It’s as simple of that.”
The Mavericks’ district opener tonight will be on the road against Whitehouse.
“Whitehouse is a very strong team. In the preseason, they were very, very good,” he said of the Wildcats. “They attack very well. They pass the ball well. What’s going to have to happen is the kids will need to believe they can win.”
As they enter tonight’s game, Busha said he has two main goals for his team.
“I want us to have a winning season, that’s one goal, and I want to make the playoffs — that’s my other goal,” he said.
“So my goals for Marshall soccer – can we make the playoffs? Yes, I believe we can. Can we have a winning season? Yes but I can’t do it alone. The kids have to believe they can.”