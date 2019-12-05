LONGVIEW – Marshall’s girls basketball team trailed Atlanta by one point with 10 seconds left. Watts found herself with the ball down low as the seconds ticked. She tossed the ball into the net for the final points of the game, lifting her Lady Mavs to a 44-43 victory over the Lady Rabbits in the first round of the JoAnn Sparks tournament at Spring Hill High School. “Just to be aggressive,” Marshall girls head basketball coach Eric Woods said when asked what he was telling his team during that last timeout with 10 seconds remaining. “Something we’ve been preaching and working toward since the beginning of the season is having an aggressive mindset and attacking because when you do that, positive things are going to happen for you. Also, you want to be confident when you have an aggressive mindset. I’m so happy for Trinity Watts because I’ve been on her for weeks about being aggressive and not being afraid to make mistakes and trusting herself. “They did a very good job and hats off to them,” Woods added. “Atlanta is a very good team. They did a very good job of continuing to fight back, even when we got an eight or 10-point lead, they found ways to get steals and open up opportunities. I’m even more proud of my girls for not getting down and fighting through adversity and continuing to make big plays.” Maycee Griffin five three-pointers and finished the game with 17 points to lead the Lady Mavs in scoring. Katelynn Jones dropped in six points while Amayai Spears and Jordan Terry were both right behind her with five points each. Watts and Kamryn Turner each came away with four points while Trinity Jacobs finished the night with three points. Keyona Easter led the Lady Rabbits in scoring with 21 points. Next in line was Charity Henderson with 10. Tianna Lawson scored six points while Jennifer Easter scored four and Sabriyah Young added two points. Jennifer Easter went 1-for-2 from the free throw line to score the first point of the game. Spears scored Marshall’s first points on a fast break and was fouled and awarded a trip to the free-throw line where she completed the three-point play. Marshall’s next drive saw Terry pull down an offensive rebound before putting it back up for two. That gave the Lady Mavs a 5-1 lead. Turner took her turn on getting a bucket down low after an offensive rebound. Marshall’s defense forced a turnover that led to Griffin draining a three from the corner to spread her team’s lead to 10-1 and forcing Atlanta to call a timeout. After the timeout, a bucket from Jennifer Easter and another from Keyona Easter cut the Lady Mavs’ lead to 10-5 and forced Marshall to call timeout. Trinity Watts found Jones for the assist to score the last points of the first quarter and make it a 12-6 score to end the first quarter. Terry banked a shot off the glass and drew the foul before completing the and-one. Young went 2-for-2 from the line before Keyona Easter added two points on a layup and a three-pointer to put Atlanta within two points. She then tied it up at 15 with another layup. Griffin then gave the lead back to the Lady Mavs with a long three, making it 18-15. A free throw from Lawson made it a two-point game before Turner banked in a shot off the glass to give Marshall a 20-16 halftime lead. Spears scored the first pints of the second half before Henderson drained a shot from 3-point range. The Lady Rabbits tied it up at the free-throw line but a quick Marshall field goal put the Lady Mavs back on top. A three from Griffin was followed by a three from Keyona Easter. Griffin then drained yet another three before the two teams exchanged free throws. A layup from Jennifer Easter cut Marshall’s lead to three points before Griffin added another three while being fouled. Lawson knocked down a shot down low to make the score 34-30. Following a timeout, an Atlanta field goal put the Lady Rabbits within two points, 34-32. Jacobs went 2-for-2 from the foul line to score the final points of the third quarter, making it 36-32 entering the fourth quarter. Keyona Easter came up with a steal and layup to score the first points of the fourth quarter. That tied up the game at 36 apiece. Griffin gave the lead back to her team with a steal and layup of her own. After going 1-for-2 from the foul line, Keyona Easter stole an inbounds pass and put it up for two. She was fouled and added the free throw to complete the three-point play to give the Lady Rabbits their first lead since it was 1-0. Moments later, Jones went 1-for-2 from the line to tie it up at 40-40 but a foul shot and a jumper on the other end put the Lady Rabbits back on top. Marshall trailed by one point as the ball went out of bounds off the Atlanta on Marshall’s side of the court with 10 seconds left. After the timeout, Watts made her game winning shot to lift the Lady Mavs to a 44-43 win. “We really needed a game like this after having difficult losses last week,” Woods said. “It’s great for our girls to have something positive and good happen for them. I’m really happy for them and I’m really excited for our future. I tell them every day we’re still building. We’re learning and we’re still trying to get to a point where Lady Mavs basketball is a staple here in East Texas. It’s a process. I have to remind myself every day of that and we’re slowly building. I think we have the ingredients to be very competitive in 5A basketball.” Marshall is slated to return to action in the next round of the tournament at Spring Hill Junior High for a 2:40 p.m. tipoff.
