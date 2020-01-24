Fans stormed the court Friday night after Marshall’s Chris Leonard launched a long three from just in front of the half-court line that banked off the glass into the hoop to lift the Mavericks to an 86-85 dramatic win over the Lufkin Panthers.
“I was just trying to get open and make something happen,” Leonard said after the game. “I had seen the clock was going by fast and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something with it.’ I knew it had a chance to go in.”
“I had a timeout left and I wanted to see what their alignment looked like and if they would press up on us but obviously they were backing up,” Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “So he caught the ball fairly deep and you generally factor in that you’ve got about three, maybe four dribbles. He shot it from a little farther out than I thought he would but he has great range and that’s not anything we work on and they backed off. They were going to make sure they didn’t foul him. So he had a chance to wind up and eyeball it. I didn’t hear him call glass before he let it go, so in horse, it probably wouldn’t have counted but tonight it did.”
Leonard was the game’s leading scorer as he finished the night with 25 points. Jaeden Knox was right behind him with 23 and Savion Williams dropped in 16. James Thomas scored eight points while Mike Washington and Lyrik Rawls each recorded six points as Kevin Pinson came away with two points.
Jackson Parks was Lufkin’s leading scorer with 20 points. Zay Shankle was the Panthers’ No. 2 leading scorer with 13 points. Natron Wortham was next with 12 and Elijah Johnson was behind him with 10. Christian Mumphery and Jordan Moore dropped in eight points apiece while T.K Scott finished the night with seven points. Hunter Jones came away with four and KaVorick Williams tossed in three points.
Leonard sank a shot from beyond the arc to give the Mavs an early 3-0 lead. That was followed by an old-fashioned three-point play on the other end when KaVorick Williams came away with an and-one to tie the game up at 3-3. That was followed by a pair of buckets from Wortham to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead.
Moments later, and-one from Knox made the score 11-8 in favor of Lufkin. The two teams continued to go back and forth.
Savion Williams rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two to put Marshall within one point.
The first quarter ended in similar fashion to how the fourth quarter eventually ended – with a long three from Leonard.
That gave the Mavs an 18-16 lead entering the second quarter.
Parks was fouled on a three-point attempt and sent to the foul line where he went 2-for-3 to score the first points of the second quarter. The game was tied at 23 when Shankle drove the lane and was fouled. He then tacked on the free throw to complete the three-point play to give Lufkin a 26-23 lead. Knox dropped in a bucket before Leonard drained another three to put Marshall back on top, 28-26.
A pair of Lufkin free throws tied it up before Washington and Knox each added a couple points for the Mavs to give them a 32-28 lead. A field goal from Johnson was followed by another Lufkin bucket from Moore to give the Panthers a 34-33 lead. Leonard put Marshall back in the lead before Jones went 2-for-2 from the line to give the lead back to Lufkin, 36-35, with 3:04 left in the first half.
The two teams continued to go back and forth and the final points of the first half came when Thomas banked in a shot off the glass at the buzzer to give the Mavericks a 46-42 halftime lead.
Lufkin came out in the second half and struck quickly as Moore put the Panthers within two points and Shankle tied it up at 46. Knox broke the tie before Wortham knotted it up yet again. Shankle threw up a floater that found its way into the net and gave the Panthers a 50-48 lead.
Washington tied it back up again and moments later, Leonard drained a three from downtown to give Marshall a 53-50 lead. Savion Williams and Leonard each added a layup to give Marshall a 57-50 lead. Parks drained a three to cut Lufkin’s deficit to four points with 2:48 left in the third.
After a timeout, Parks drained another three from the top of the key to put the Panthers within one point. Johnson launched a three as he went to the ground. That put Lufkin up 61-59. Parks added three free throws to build his team’s lead to 64-59, forcing Marshall to call timeout with 1:02 remaining in the third. Mumphery tossed in a floater before Rawls went 2-for-2 from the foul line. Savion Williams threw down a thundering dunk to put Marshall within one possession. Scott added a bucket to spread the Panthers’ lead to 68-63 as the two teams entered the fourth quarter.
Washington scored the first points of the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws. Wortham banked in a shot before Savion Williams was fouled on the other end where he went 1-for-2. Shankle drained a three to make it a seven-point game. Leonard drained a three to make cut the score to 77-72 before Parks made both free throws. That was followed by a Marshall timeout.
A pair of Leonard free throws was followed by a layup from Knox to put Marshall within three points, 79-76. Savion Williams then threw down another dunk to make it a one-point game. Savion Williams made a leaping catch in the paint and banked in off the glass to give the lead back to Marshall, 80-79. That lead was short lived, however, as Parks drained a pair of free throws to put Lufkin back in the lead, 81-80, with 1:43 remaining in regulation. Savion Williams then tied it up with a foul shot before Parks scored from underneath the basket, making it 83-81 in favor of the Panthers.
Lufkin threw the ball out of bounds with 32 seconds to go. Leonard threaded it down the middle to Savion Williams for the assist, tying the game up at 83-83 with 11.9 seconds to play. The Panthers drove down the court and Parks banked it in with 3.8 seconds left. The Mavericks got the ball into Leonard’s hands from way back as he launched the long three that banked in at the buzzer to give the Mavericks the 86-85 win.
Carson said he was pleased to have gotten the win despite missing 20 free throws and being “sluggish” at times.
“I’ve got nothing but nice things and complimentary things to say about Lufkin,” Carson said. “They played their behinds off. They got down. They got ahead. They made the big bucket to take the lead. Coach (J.T.) McManus is one of my favorite people in the whole world. He’s a great coach and I think he had his kids well prepared.”
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday when it travels to Jacksonville to take on the Indians while the Panthers will host Nacogdoches.