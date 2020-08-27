After nearly half a year away from teammates, Waskom senior Detrich Byrd is glad to be reunited with his fellow Wildcats.
“It feels good to be back with everybody, coming together,” Byrd said.
In 2019, the Wildcats were on the short end of a draw that kept them out of the playoffs despite going 5-5 overall and 4-3 in district play. Byrd said missing out on the postseason gives him a lot of motivation to get back in his final year of high school football.
“Make the playoffs, go far,” he said when asked what his goals are for the season. “A lot of people aren’t picking us do well this year after last year. We have motivation to keep going, try to win. I haven’t really thought about personal goals. I just want to win.”
“Detrich has been a leader of our football team since the seventh grade,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said.
“He’s a really good kid, a really good football player, a senior captain for us this year. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s going to plan an intricate role, definitely on the defensive line but this year, he will get some carries at fullback, which he hasn’t done before. We’re excited about that part of it.
“He’s probably one of our most vocal kids on the defensive side of the ball. We’re exciting about this upcoming season.”
“It feels good that they think of me as a captain,” Byrd said. “I’ve always wanted to be one. They think I’m a good leader. I’d say I’m more of a leader by example but I can be vocal when I need to.”
Despite having seen Byrd lead for several years, Keeling believes the defensive end has taken on an even larger leadership role going into his senior season.
“He just had a really good offseason,” Keeling said. “He worked really hard. He was there every day. He’s just one of those kids who enjoys the weight room. He’s a really strong kid. He’s one of those kids you follow by example. He’s going to do everything he says he’s going to do.”
Byrd and his Wildcats are slated to kick off their season at home when they play host to the Garrison Bulldogs.
“Just following the game plan that coach has been giving us all week, everybody coming together,” Byrd said when asked what the key is to starting off his senior year at 1-0.
“I really believe we’re going to have to come out and play a mistake-free game,” Keeling said.
“When you’re starting out the season, you never really know the jitters of the kids. We’re starting with an entire new offensive line, a new quarterback.
“Those things usually don’t go well together but we’re expecting those kids to have a really good season for us. If we play well, I think our defense is good enough to keep us in the game until our offense can come around.”
Tonight’s game is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m.