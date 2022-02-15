Kenneth Calloway has fought through a lot of adversities. At point, there’s probably not much that can keep him down.
“Kenny is a great kid,” Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “He has been living under a dark cloud. He had knee surgery at the end of his freshman year. He had problems with migraines last year where I think we maybe got three games from him. He’d start a game and couldn’t finish, couldn’t start a game. Then he had the knee surgery before the season started this year. It’s just been like somebody living under a bad cloud. Sometimes he has trouble with his knee and limps but he doesn’t complain. He brings senior leadership. He’s very, very popular on the team. He keeps things loose. He might put his shoes on the wrong feet and put his shirt on backwards. He’s a real smart kid. He’s a good student. He’s a real popular kid. Everybody likes Kenny. I like Kenny.”
“It hit me this summer this summer when I got injured,” Calloway said of being a senior.
Tonight, Calloway will take the court for his final home game of his high school basketball career and he has hopes of playing at the next level.
“Right now I’m planning to go to UT-Tyler,” Calloway said. “If I don’t get hurt this summer, I’m going to go do some training and I might try to be a walk-on.”
Basketball has been part of Calloway’s life since he was a young kid.
“When I was 8 at the Boys and Girls Club,” he recalls. “They put me on 10-year-old team. I did good enough to play on a 12-year-old team at the age of 9. It was pretty fun.”
Basketball has taught him lessons that he won’t soon forget.
“You can’t do everything by yourself,” the senior said. “You’ve got to find somebody else to depend on.”
He said he has also learned valuable lessons from Carson.
“It’s the way the way he coaches,” Calloway said. “Even though our season isn’t going as planned, the way he coaches is going to help me the rest of my life. There’s nothing really specific, just all the morals he’s taught us, too many to count.”
While at UT-Tyler, Calloway plans to major in Aerospace engineering.
“My aunts, they’re engineers and I told them one day I want to be their boss,” Calloway said. “They said to just shoot for higher. I said, ‘What’s higher than building airplanes?’ and they said ‘space.’”
“He’s never been a crybaby about it, (about the things he’s had to face),” Carson said. “He’s never like, ‘coach, if, if,’ I’ve never heard that from him. He just shows up and goes to work. He comes every day. He’s a great kid. I know his mother and she’s done a great job with him. He’ll go to college and he’ll be successful at something, whatever he puts his mind to.”
Calloway and his Mavericks will play host to the Pine Tree Pirates for senior night tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Gymnasium.