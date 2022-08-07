In last week’s column, I posed the question as to who would be most deserving to be on the Mount Rushmore of Texas sports if there was one and stated that Tom Landry and Nolan Ryan would be shoe-ins. Those two were easy and you’ll find little debate on them.
The debate starts after that with the last two spots.
There are several different criteria to consider, some of which mean more than others. How much do you take into account the amount of time spent in Texas? If they only spent a portion of the career in Texas but had a major impact, is that enough to earn them a spot?
Obviously everybody’s mountain will look different but most will likely include Landry and Ryan. After that, some might say Roger Staubach, Emmitt Smith, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, Mike Modano, Carl Lewis or someone else.
Without dragging it out, however, for that third spot, I’m going with the Tyler Rose – Earl Campbell.
A story I like to tell is when I was covering a Houston Texans game and a sportswriter in the press box said something along the lines of, “Kids these days don’t know the history of football. A lot of them don’t even know who Earl Campbell is.” He then turned to me and said, “Son, do you know who Earl Campbell is?” to which I responded, “Sir, I’m from Tyler.”
You can’t live in Tyler long without knowing who Campbell is. He had a lot of success with the then John Tyler Lions and stayed in the Lone Star State to play college ball at the University of Texas where he won Heisman Trophy in 1977. After college, Campbell was drafted by the Houston Oilers where he was named the Rookie of the Year. He spent seven years in Houston and rushed for 8,574 yards and 73 touchdowns with the Oilers.
He was the NFL’s MVP in 1979. He earned three NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards and five Pro Bowls. He led the NFL in rushing yards three times and in touchdowns twice. He’s a member of the NFL 1970s All-Decade team as well as the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
His No. 20 jersey number is retired by the Texas Longhorns and his No. 34 is retired by the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans organization.
Campbell obviously left an impact on defenders and a mark on the state Texas, earning him a spot on the Mount Rushmore of Texas Sports.